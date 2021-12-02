Snowstorm Strands Customers, Employees Inside a Denmark IKEA Overnight

Nearly 2 dozen employees and 6 customers slept on furniture displayed at the store after 12 inches of snow trapped them inside Wednesday night

A severe snowstorm forced customers and employees to spend the night together inside the showroom of a northern Denmark IKEA store.

After 12 inches of snow fell Wednesday night, 6 customers and nearly 2 dozen employees inside the Aalborg, Denmark furniture store were left trapped inside.

The workers and employees all slept on furniture exhibitions displayed in the store.

"We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds," said store manager Peter Elmose, per the Associated Press.

People could "pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try."

Ikea Aalborg Instagram Credit: Ikea Aalborg Instagram

And just like the snowstorm that recently stranded an Oasis cover band and pubgoers in England, everyone made the most of their situation.

The news outlet reported that the employees all had a good time during the sleepover where they watched television and ate together.

Elmose added that the night went, "super well. It's been a good night. All fun."

Ikea Aalborg Instagram Credit: Ikea Aalborg Instagram

It turned out that it was not the only store in the area to house employees overnight as a result of the storm.

A toy shop next door also housed employees overnight.

"It's much better than sleeping in one's car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in," said toy shop worker Michelle Barrett, per the Associated Press.