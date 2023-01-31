Seth Rogen Says Wife Lauren Miller 'Held My Hand' in Creating Cannabis-Inspired Brand Houseplant

Seth Rogen has found his ultimate muse and partner in wife Lauren Miller Rogen.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, tells PEOPLE that his cannabis home goods brand Houseplant might not exist "if she hadn't encouraged me" as he prepares to treat guests to an overnight stay and pottery session with an Airbnb experience inspired by the venture.

"She had done ceramics, and she just thought I would like it," Seth recalls. "And she kind of implored me to go take lessons with her."

Seth and Lauren, 41, ended up embracing the hobby as a couple, and Seth notes that "the first things I started making" were a unique ashtray design that ultimately became the brand's signature Gloopy Ashtray, featuring a matte finish covered in color-blocked paint drips.

"So really, Lauren knew that I would enjoy that and knew that it would speak to my taste and sensibilities," adds Seth. "And definitely, we would not have made these ashtrays if she hadn't encouraged me to start doing pottery and, in general, held my hand throughout the process."

The Fabelmans actor also credits their 13-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel Zelda as a muse, inspiring a lighter caddy modeled in her likeness. "She had her bat mitzvah in August," the proud dog dad notes.

Zelda also appeared as herself in 2012's For a Good Time Call..., co-written by and starring Lauren, with costars Ari Graynor, Justin Long and Mark Webber, as well as a hilarious cameo from Seth.

The Canadian star praises Lauren as a "great writer and director, and creatively over the years, has been instrumental to our movies." He points to his and Rose Byrne's characters in Neighbors (2014) and its 2016 sequel as being "directly inspired by a dynamic that she instilled in us was necessary for the films."

"And I think it really actually became people's favorite part of the movies," Seth continues. "This husband and wife that were partners in crime rather than hated each other, which was kind of the go-to dynamic of all husbands and wives in comedy films, basically."

Rogen's Airbnb experience is inspired by the Houseplant headquarters, of which he gave a tour to archdigest.com last April. Perched in the hills of Los Angeles with stunning views of the city, the mid-century oasis is furnished with ceramic pieces created by Rogen, who will also stop by to share some pottery pointers.

Available for three one-night stays between Feb. 15 and 17, the full experience is available for $42. To celebrate the collaboration, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer's nonprofit co-founded by Seth, Lauren and friends.

Although cannabis is not provided with the experience and smoking is prohibited inside the house, Rogen recently had a notable new bud over to the actual Houseplant office.

"I met Woody Harrelson for the first time recently and got to smoke weed with him. He came by the Houseplant house, which was very nice," he recounts. "And weirdly, throughout all the years, I had really never met Woody Harrelson or smoked weed with him. And then we got to do it."

Rogen launched Houseplant in 2019 with his filmmaking partner Evan Goldberg in their native Canada. The duo previously co-wrote Rogen and James Franco's 2008 stoner buddy comedy Pineapple Express, which grossed nearly $102 million worldwide on a $26 million budget.

"It's like a real movie that came out and destroyed, made $100 million. It made the amount of money a real movie has to make in order to become a smash-hit success," he raves.

"And that I think was very validating to people who smoked weed ... that we're not lazy losers," says Rogen. "And I think Houseplant kind of continues that idea."

The actor and director explains that he wanted to bring a missing "reverence for style" to the cannabis space that's also "additive to our lifestyles," the same way people curate their bar as an aesthetic fixture in their home.

Rogen says: "I'm of the belief that weed is one of the best things in the world. So to that end, I think it deserves nice things to go along with it."