The actor previously purchased the home for $1.65 million back in 2006

Seth Rogen Sells His West Hollywood Home for $2.16 Million — See Inside!

Seth Rogen is saying goodbye to his West Hollywood home.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old comedian and actor sold his Los Angeles home for $2,160,000 — $35,000 more than he was asking, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the publication, Rogen purchased the home for $1.65 million in 2006. The Times also notes that the four-bedroom and three-bathroom abode is not his main residence as well; he is more frequently at his home further north, in Hollywood Hills West.

Mary Brill and Jane Brill Gavens of The Brill Group at Compass represented the actor during the sale.

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

Walking up to the 2,853-square-foot home, guests are immediately transported to a "magical zen retreat," according to the home's listing.

Once inside, the residence features arched doorways and ceilings, lots of windows and glossy dark wood flooring.

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

The first level of the home comes complete with an updated kitchen, open living and dining room and two bedrooms. An additional room could be used as a den or fourth bedroom.

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

The entire second story consists of a primary suite with a large walk-in closet and enormous bathroom with huge soaking. tub.

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

Image zoom Seth Rogen's Home | Credit: Jeff Ong, PostRAIN Productions

Earlier this year, Rogen also paid $1.93 million for a similarly styled home from 1924 located in West Hollywood, according to Realtor.com.