Shop

The Best-Seller Shoppers Are Calling ‘The Best Toddler Sofa Ever’ Was Just Restocked

The convertible sleeper sofa has a machine-washable cover
By Jayla Andrulonis
May 05, 2021 05:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Upgrading your living room with the couch you’d been eyeing for months is exciting, but shopping for a miniature version is just more… fun. From realistic play sets to bedroom essentials, furniture for kids nearly always elicits a “Look how cute it is!” While we figure out the science behind that, you should check out this sofa for kids that has been selling out repeatedly

As an overall best-selling kids’ sofa on Amazon, Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Convertible Kids Sofa has become a hot-ticket item in the world of small furniture. Hundreds of perfect ratings left by Amazon customers assure it makes for “happy little toddlers.” 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Serta Perfect Sleeper Convertible Kids Sofa in Gray, $51.24; amazon.com

Kids’ sofas and seating tend to be covered in cartoon characters and bold graphics, but Paw Patrol doesn’t exactly blend in with interior design schemes, and your little one’s current favorite can quickly become old news. That’s another reason why this Serta pick has become a hit: The pared-down piece comes in just simplistic pink and gray sheep-patterned designs. 

The flip-open sofa converts to an extended lounger, so kids can kick back, sleep, and snuggle with their stuffed animals. Its side pocket can stow away books, toys, and tablets, and since it’s made with Serta’s signature foam, it holds its shape and provides comfortable support. 

RELATED: Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Has Incredible Deals on Furniture — Including an Accent Chair for $200 Less

After being out of stock for over a month, one shopper said they finally got one on a restock. “This is the best toddler sofa ever,” they said. “The memory foam is super soft yet firm and the cover is heavenly soft!”

As for setting it up, the sofa expands to five times its size once unboxed, which can take up to a day. Also, the machine-washable slipcover is designed with a child-proof zipper, so Amazon shoppers say you’ll need a little assistance before throwing it in the laundry. 

“I bought it for my four year old’s princess tent and it fits perfectly there,” one reviewer said. “The couch is pretty big and can fit 2 to 3 kids. At first I thought the zipper on the couch was broken but it’s like that so your child doesn’t unzip it, so you will need a paper clip to unzip it.” 

To snag this scaled-down Serta sofa for kids, head to Amazon to get the best-sellier while both colors are still in stock. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Serta Perfect Sleeper Convertible Kids Sofa in Pink, $53.31 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com