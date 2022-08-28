Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Live Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 35% Off

Rather than bend over backward to scrub the floors every time there's a mess, it's worth investing in a little helper to take over some of the work for you: a robot vacuum cleaner. And while these devices can quickly reach high price points, you don't have to spend a lot of money to find one that works well.

Try the SereneLife Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is currently 35 percent off at Amazon. The two-in-one machine can hit suction powers up to 2,700 pascals, effortlessly picking up pet hair and dust on a number of surfaces, including carpets, linoleum, tile, and hard floors. It's also outfitted with two side brushes that sweep dirt from the corners into the dustbin. Plus, thanks to its internal gyroscope, the vacuum will follow an S-shaped path, guaranteeing it won't clean the same area twice.

To use the mopping function, simply add water or cleaning fluid to the tank. Users can control the device with the mobile app or connect it to Alexa or Google Home to use voice control. In the app, you'll be able to check the device's cleaning performance and battery level, plus set schedules. And when the robot vacuum is done cleaning — or it needs more charge — it'll automatically head back to its charging dock.

Amazon

Buy It! SereneLife Robot Vacuum and Mop, $142 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the robot vacuum, with some noting that they "can't live without" it and call it "so smart." One user said, "I have had other robot vacuums but this one outdoes the others," while a second wrote: "For how quiet it is, the amount of suction is impressive."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they have a bad back, which limits their ability to clean the floor. They opted for this robot vacuum because it's "affordable" and can both vacuum and mop. They explained: "I cannot express what a great buy this was for me. I am so very happy with how clean my floors are and how many other things I can now get done in my day before my back is too painful."

Head to Amazon to get the SereneLife Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's 35 percent off — the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days.

