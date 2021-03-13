The tennis star primarily resides in Florida with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia

Serena Williams Puts Her Beverly Hills Mansion on the Market for $7.5 Million

Serena Williams is parting ways with her Beverly Hills mansion.

The tennis star, whose primary residence is in Florida, has listed the 6,000-square-foot Calif. home for $7.5 million, the New York Post reported Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The stunning property is inside a gated community in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, and the three-story home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In addition to a wine cellar, full bar, yoga room and gym, there is also a pool overlooked by a covered patio.

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Last month, Serena, 39, gave a tour of her 14,500-square-foot Florida property to Architectural Digest, explaining that sister Venus Williams and her interior design firm V Starr helped turn the estate into her dream home.

"You have to know your lane. I'm really good at playing tennis; I'm not as good at interiors," she said of having help designing the house. "But I was able to learn through just watching Venus."

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

While Serena had just started dating husband Alexis Ohanian when she bought the property, the couple now live there together with their daughter Olympia, 3.

The Reddit founder, 37, had a hand in designing Olympia's bedroom — which is fit for a little princess with a custom-made castle bed complete with a slide, plus a handblown glass chandelier from artist Josh Fradis.

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

Image zoom Serena Williams' Beverly Hills mansion | Credit: courtesy Gregory Piechota, Amit Lalji/Alexis Flores

"She goes down the slide every night while we're thinking, 'Man, we shouldn't have done that, because now at bedtime, she just wants to slide,' " Serena joked to AD. "But whatever makes her happy makes me happy."

Ohanian recently supported his wife at the Australian Open semifinals by wearing a T-shirt embossed with a photo of Serena and the words "GREATEST FEMALE ATHLETE."