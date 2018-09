It’s game, set, match for Serena Williams and her Bel Air home. The tennis superstar has slashed the price of her property to $9,995,000. Williams first listed her home in October 2017—one month after she welcomed her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—for nearly $12 million. She married Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. The tennis pro, who has recently been at the center of a heated debate over her argument an umpire during the U.S. Open finals, reportedly picked up the 6-bedroom, 7-bath Los Angeles estate back in 2006 for $6.6 million, meaning she’s still poised to be in a winning position if she unloads for the new asking price.