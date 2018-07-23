Oh the places you’ll go to get a good meal!

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, caught a last-minute flight to Italy on Saturday for a quick stay in Venice — and the whole trip seemingly took place because Williams had a hankering for some good pasta.

“She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” the 35-year-old Reddit co-founder wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of Williams, 36, enjoying a glass of wine while they take in the ancient city on a gondola ride.

Ohanian also shared an image of Williams walking along an empty street in the picturesque city. “Last night was a blur,” he captioned the shot.

While the couple’s 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia didn’t appear in their adorable photos from the impromptu getaway, the tennis star shared a photograph of her on Wednesday.

319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her. I’m so fortunate. pic.twitter.com/IzMryymoSl — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 18, 2018

During the trip, the mother of one also revealed that her daughter had a little fall — but got right up again with a smile on her face.

“Today I saw Olympia fall… but she got back up. She fell again almost immediately…. and almost immediately she got back up again. She always had a smile on her face,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote alongside an image of her baby girl. “I learned a lot from Olympia today. Thank you my baby love.”

Today I say Olympia fall… but she got back up. She fell again almost immediately…. and almost immediately she got back up again. She always had a smile on her face. I learned a lot from Olympia today. Thank you my baby love. pic.twitter.com/pn0iUCZG6Q — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2018

During their trip abroad, Williams documented the beautiful spot where they stayed, sharing a video of herself lounging in bed, which zoomed out to show the room’s luxurious skylight.

“Loving family time in beautiful Italy. What an insane room I stayed in. I got to look at stars from my bed at night!! This week has been a dream!” she captioned the clip, tagging L’Albereta hotel in Erbusco.

Ohanian shared one last shot of the city on Sunday, announcing their departure.

“Venezia made a great first impression on the family. We’ll certainly be back. But there’s work to be done…” he captioned the shot.

Their trip came less than a week after Williams was defeated by Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the final round at Wimbledon.

After her loss, Williams gave an emotional interview in front of the incredibly supportive crowd, including her good friend Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far,” she said while fighting back tears. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

Williams also shared that she dedicated her Wimbledon games to fellow new parents.

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried,” she said.