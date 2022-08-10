Shoppers Think They're in a 5-Star Hotel When They Use These Towels — and They're on Sale Right Now

Towels are a tricky thing to get right. Budget-friendly options tend to be far less plush and lose their softness quickly. At the same time, no one wants to fork out their entire home decor budget on towels alone. For the perfect happy medium, there's a set of towels on Amazon that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Shoppers have discovered the Semaxe Bath Towel Set, which bears the "perfect thickness" and a price that doesn't match how luxe they feel. Altogether, it's a great package for outfitting your bathroom without breaking the bank. On sale for $36, each towel works out to $4.50 apiece. Sound too good to be true? Well, more than 3,000 reviewers swear they're five-star-worthy for quite a few different reasons.

Amazon

Buy It! Semaxe 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Blue, $35.99 (orig. $44.98); amazon.com

Made of nothing more than cotton, the eight-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. They win in the absorbency department and won't take eons to dry. This doesn't put a damper on their softness though, as several customers noted — even after many uses and running them through the washing machine, they manage to keep their plush, fluffy texture.

Like fancy resort towels, the towels have loops built-in so they can be hung on hooks without falling off. There are six colors to choose from as well, whether you prefer a classic gray or a coastal grandmother-inspired aqua blue. While the towels are for stocking up your own bathroom, using them "makes you think you are in a [five-star] hotel," according to one shopper.

The towels also straddle just the right consistency between a too-thick bath sheet (not ideal for warmer months) and wafer-thin towels that aren't capable of soaking up much. You won't be needing to replace them any time soon, either. "I bought these three years ago and still love them," explained a reviewer. "These are very soft and absorbent. The color is true and looks great."

A spa atmosphere from the comfort of your own bathroom begins with resort-worthy towels. Add the Semaxe set to your virtual cart while it's still on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Semaxe 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Yellow, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $44.98); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.