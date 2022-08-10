Shoppers Think They're in a 5-Star Hotel When They Use These Towels — and They're on Sale Right Now

“I bought these three years ago and still love them”

By Melissa Epifano
Published on August 10, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Semaxe Luxury 8-Piece Towel Set
Photo: Amazon

Towels are a tricky thing to get right. Budget-friendly options tend to be far less plush and lose their softness quickly. At the same time, no one wants to fork out their entire home decor budget on towels alone. For the perfect happy medium, there's a set of towels on Amazon that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Shoppers have discovered the Semaxe Bath Towel Set, which bears the "perfect thickness" and a price that doesn't match how luxe they feel. Altogether, it's a great package for outfitting your bathroom without breaking the bank. On sale for $36, each towel works out to $4.50 apiece. Sound too good to be true? Well, more than 3,000 reviewers swear they're five-star-worthy for quite a few different reasons.

Semaxe Luxury 8-Piece Towel Set
Amazon

Buy It! Semaxe 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Blue, $35.99 (orig. $44.98); amazon.com

Made of nothing more than cotton, the eight-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. They win in the absorbency department and won't take eons to dry. This doesn't put a damper on their softness though, as several customers noted — even after many uses and running them through the washing machine, they manage to keep their plush, fluffy texture.

Like fancy resort towels, the towels have loops built-in so they can be hung on hooks without falling off. There are six colors to choose from as well, whether you prefer a classic gray or a coastal grandmother-inspired aqua blue. While the towels are for stocking up your own bathroom, using them "makes you think you are in a [five-star] hotel," according to one shopper.

The towels also straddle just the right consistency between a too-thick bath sheet (not ideal for warmer months) and wafer-thin towels that aren't capable of soaking up much. You won't be needing to replace them any time soon, either. "I bought these three years ago and still love them," explained a reviewer. "These are very soft and absorbent. The color is true and looks great."

A spa atmosphere from the comfort of your own bathroom begins with resort-worthy towels. Add the Semaxe set to your virtual cart while it's still on sale.

Semaxe Luxury 8-Piece Towel Set
Amazon

Buy It! Semaxe 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Yellow, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $44.98); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
SONORO KATE Bathroom Rug
The Most Popular Bath Mat on Amazon That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale for $18 Right Now
Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag Foldable Storage Bin Closet Organizer
Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Think,' and They're 56% Off
Amazon college essentials
Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off
ReoRia Women's Sleeveless Racerback Halter Neck Bodysuit
This 'Flattering' Bodysuit Is a Hit Among TikTokers and Amazon Shoppers — Good Thing It Comes in 18 Colors
BTFBM skirt
This 'Cute Breezy Skirt' with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon
towels
The 'Heavenly' Bath Towels That Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About Are Just $9 Apiece at Amazon
Cotton Paradise, 6 Piece Towel Set, 100% Turkish Cotton Soft Absorbent Towels
Amazon Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Towels 'Hotel Quality,' and They're 43% Off Right Now
Glamburg towel set
Amazon Shoppers Say These Bath Towels Make Them Feel 'Pampered,' and They're Up to 66% Off
Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase
Amazon Shoppers Say These Satin Pillowcases Are 'Great on Skin and Hair,' and They're Up to 54% Off
Storage bags
These Storage Bags Are 'Exceptionally Spacious,' According to Amazon Shoppers and They're Just $4
Kaufman 6-Pack Oversized Cotton Beach Towels
Shoppers Say These Beach Towels Are 'Very Soft and Absorbent,' and a Set of 6 Is Under $7 Apiece Right Now
Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Perfect Beach Towels,' and a Set of 4 Is Just $35 Right Now
Flattering Swimsuits Sale Tout
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits and Bikinis Are on Sale for Nearly 50% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day
Amazon aware
Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
TRIDENT Soft and Plush, 100% Cotton, Highly Absorbent, Bathroom Towels
Shoppers Say These Are the 'Softest, Most Absorbent' Towels They've Ever Used — and They're on Sale
towels
Amazon Shoppers Rave About These 'Quick-Drying' Bath Towels — and They're on Sale