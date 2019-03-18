See Inside Selma Blair’s ‘Funny Little’ Los Angeles Home: ‘It Gives Me Vitality’

Selma Blair’s home is filled with bright colors and preppy design elements, which makes it the perfect place to recharge.

When the actress, 46, first bought her four-bedroom house in Los Angeles’ Fryman Canyon, she found that the “traditional” space needed a bit of life breathed into it.

“Before, it was just a very traditional house, and it was perfectly fine. But I always felt the character was missing,” she told archdigest.com.

For help, she turned to her friend, designer Bryan Wark, who filled the home with bright colors. Although she was initially hesitant about adding pops of orange to her dining room — which friends have since dubbed Café Hermes Blair — she came around to the bold choice.

“When we added the bold color in these little spaces, it came alive,” Blair, who revealed in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, explained. “Now the whole house has a sense of humor, and it gives me some vitality.”

When designing the interior of her home, Blair knew she wanted to channel an East Coast vibe, but she looked to a specific spot in the Midwest for inspiration: the boarding school she attended as a child in Michigan, which was filled with old-fashioned design elements.

In addition to all of the bold colors, Blair’s 1950s Cape Cod-style home is filled with artwork and plaid accents.

“I wear black leather during the day, but I sleep in Lilly Pulitzer pajamas,” Blair remarked of her personal style’s disparate influences.

Most importantly, Blair shared, she wanted her home to tell “a story,” an idea she recycled from her late friend Carrie Fisher.

“She lived in a house that had this kind of beloved clutter that told a story everywhere you went,” she shared.

In fact, Blair even has a piece of furniture from Fisher’s estate: an Eero Aarnio ball chair she had reupholstered, that now sits in her 7-year-old son Arthur’s art room.

“I love my funny little house,” she remarked, adding that she’s glad she focused on re-decorating instead of ripping down the walls and starting from scratch.

“I’m glad it’s not a teardown,” she added. “We gave it new life.”