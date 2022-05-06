Selling the OC's First Teaser Includes Oppenheim Brothers, New Realtors and 'Dirty Little Secrets'

Selling the OC follows the realtors at the Oppenheim Group’s second office in Orange County

Selling Sunset fans are about to get a whole new dose of drama and stunning home views.

On Friday, during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, Netflix revealed the first official teaser for the popular show's new spin-off, Selling the OC, along with cast announcements. The new show will follow Brett and Jason Oppenheim, stars of the original series and founders of the Oppenheim Group, as they run their second office in Newport Beach, Calif.

The Selling the OC teaser, which features a new set of agents, gave fans a sneak peek of all the juicy moments to come on the show's first season.

In true Newport Beach fashion, the long-anticipated clip from the new series, which was announced in November, opens with a group of the realtors on a property facing a gorgeous beach view and announcing, "This is OC real estate!"

It doesn't take long for viewers to catch a taste of the drama. Polly Brindle, one of the new cast members, leaves fans wondering who she's gossiping about over dinner in the start of the video. "She's the worst person in the world," she says.

"The dirty little secret, I'm sorry it's out there," Brindle says in another scene.

Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4rlmylacZQ Credit: NETFLIX

There's also a look at some hilarious moments to come, including when another new agent, Alexandra Rose, asks: "Was Abraham Lincoln the first President?"

Brandi Marshall, a former PR executive and new cast member, chimes in to prove there's definitely some gossip-filled episodes on the horizon. "These people are crazy. That's all I'm going to say," she says in the clip.

Competition is certainly at an all-time high. "I really just want to show everyone that this is the level that I play in, and to not f---- with me," says Gio Helou, who was one of the first agents brought on by The Oppenheim Group's Orange County office.

Of course, Jason and Brett make a couple small appearances in the trailer as the focus stays on the new cast and their tension-filled interactions.

The exciting new clip was released during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix on Friday. The special had plenty of stand-out moments, including a never-before-seen clip of Jason and Mary Fitzgerald discussing his breakup with costar Chrishell Stause.

Chrishell stause, Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell stause/instagram

While Jason previously told PEOPLE that he still loves his ex, this new footage actually sees him take that statement to another level, saying she's "the love of my life." He also expressed to Fitzgerald that he may always regret letting Stause go.

Also during the show, moderator Tan France asked Stause, 40, about her current love life.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."