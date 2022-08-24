'Selling the OC' Star Married to Brittany Snow Speaks Out About Co-Star Who Tried to Kiss Him

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland is speaking out about his co-star Kayla Cardona trying to kiss him — twice.

The real estate agent, 33, who has been married to actress Brittany Snow since 2020, set the record straight about the incident with his fellow Oppenheim Group agent during Wednesday's episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," the former professional surfer said of his colleague on the Selling Sunset spinoff that premiered on Netflix Wednesday. "But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married,"

He clarified that the attempted kiss "didn't happen while we were filming," and noted that the cast's closeness blurred the lines between work and socializing. "We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office," he said.

One line Stanaland says he likely won't cross on the show is sharing too much about his personal life or his Pitch Perfect star wife, 36, at least this season.

"I don't know about the future," he said. "But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife."

He continued, "As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private. And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

Selling the OC follows "a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group's second office on the Orange County coast," according to the official series synopsis.

An O.C. native, Stanaland had to make an important personal and professional decision to join the Oppenheim Group after working alongside his father at his successful firm for the past 12 years.

"I remember the first time I called Jason [Oppenheim] to talk about the show and it instantly felt more like friends catching up than a boss/employee conversation," he told PEOPLE ahead of the premiere. The unique office dynamic is one of the qualities that drew him to the Oppenheim Group, he said.

He also revealed his biggest real estate flex so far: selling 3 Montage Way at the Laguna Beach Montage for $19 million to Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban.

Selling the OC is currently streaming on Netflix.