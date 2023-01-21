'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai amid Brittany Snow Divorce Filing

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall are taking their rumored romance global.

A day after Stanaland's estranged wife Brittany Snow filed for divorce, the Selling the OC realtor, 33, posed for a photo with his costar and alleged new flame at Friday's grand opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm.

The pair has since shared Instagram Story snapshots on their respective accounts from the hotel, which is celebrating its opening this weekend.

Snow, 36, who tied the knot with Stanaland in March 2020, filed for divorce on Thursday, four months after the couple announced their separation. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the X star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," she added.

Stanaland and Hall, 33, were spotted getting cozy together hours after he and the Pitch Perfect alum announced the split in September 2022, when they took part in a dinner with friends and costars at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar.

Hall has since denied any romance between her and her costar, previously telling PEOPLE they were out with colleagues at their favorite sushi spot near the office, and Stanaland "was going through a really, really hard time."

"So anybody in their right mind, I mean, who do you call when you're going through issues? You call your friends," she said. "I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there's something there between Tyler and [I]. I mean, at this point, we're just friends, so there's nothing more to it."

The Oppenheim Group realtor added that she doesn't think their friendship "had any contribution to his divorce."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Snow "never wanted" Stanaland on the Netflix reality show, which premiered in August 2022 as a Selling Sunset spin-off, but he "was adamant" about making "a name for himself on his own terms."

Another insider said: "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

The split also came after Stanaland claimed that his costar Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him off-camera. Cardona, 33, later apologized for the incident during another episode.