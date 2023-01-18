The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season

Production for new seasons of the Selling Sunset spin-off are set to start this winter

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 18, 2023 01:00 PM

Netflix's Selling the OC has officially been renewed for a second and third season!

With production set to start this winter, fans can expect their favorite Orange County real estate agents to bring the drama as they compete to sell the most stunning beachfront properties — and navigate their complicated relationships with each other along the way.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, founders of the Oppenheim Group, will return for the next two seasons, along with agents Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

SELLING THE OC (L to R) Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim from SELLING THE OC. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/Netflix © 2022
NETFLIX

The series first premiered in August 2022 and is a spinoff of Netflix's hit Selling Sunset, set at the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles headquarters.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September 2022, Jason opened up about the complicated relationships between his Orange County agents, and how they like to stir the pot even more than the Selling Sunset cast do.

SELLING THE OC (L to R) Brett Oppenheim, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose from SELLING THE OC. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/Netflix © 2022
NETFLIX

"They don't all like each other," the luxury broker revealed of his then fresh set of agents. "I think there's just a lot more drama and interpersonal issues between the agents. They find themselves in an office working together, but I don't know if they necessarily would've chosen each other as friends," he adds.

Unlike the Selling Sunset crew, who, with the exception of Chrishell Stause, were all familiar with each other, the new agents were mostly strangers and had to get to know each other on camera.

SELLING THE OC (L to R) Gio Helou, Kayla Carmona, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland and Lauren Brito from SELLING THE OC. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/Netflix © 2022
NETFLIX

In an interview with the agents in August 2022, Alexandra Hall told PEOPLE that having Selling Sunset as a reference point made joining the show easier. "We were more trusting, which obviously makes for better television, because we were open and ourselves from the very beginning," she explained. "We trusted the process."

Despite having something to go off of, conflict between agents Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland, who was married to actress Brittany Snow at the time, erupted during the first season when Stanaland confirmed Cardona tried to kiss him.

Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Jason Oppenheim, Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Hall, Lauren Brito, Brett Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Polly Brindle, Austin Victoria in Selling the OC. Cr. Nino Muñoz/Netflix © 2022
Nino Muñoz/Netflix

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," the former professional surfer said.

Snow and Stanaland, who tied the knot in March 2020, announced their separation in September 2020 following the incident.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CndkQ0fK037/. Christina Hall/Instagram ; NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'
polar bear
Polar Bear Shot Dead After It Kills Woman and Boy in Alaska During 'Rare' Attack
utopia-bedding-down-alternative-comforter-tout
This Best-Selling Comforter on Amazon That More Than 65,000 Shoppers Swear by Is Double Discounted Right Now
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured
White Lotus Villa
The Villa from 'The' 'White Lotus' Is Available to Rent on Airbnb — for $6,000 per Night
jonathan scott wished girlfriend zooey deschanel a happy birthday
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
Ty Pennington Modeling Career
Ty Pennington Was a J.Crew Catalog Cover Model Before a Serious Car Accident Derailed His Career
Malibu California January 10, 2023-A boulder crashed on top of a parked car along P.C.H. in Malibu Tuesday after a storm passed through.
Calif. Man Gets Call and Walks Away from Car Minutes Before Boulder Crushes It: 'Saved My Life'
The Drew Barrymore Show Brandon Marshall Rips His Shirt Off While Talking About His New Health and Wellness Platform App https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/videos/brandon-marshall-rips-his-shirt-off-while-talking-about-his-new-health-and-wellness-platform
Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in Hilarious Video
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Elvis Presley's Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters
Christina Hall Visits Alpaca Farm
WATCH: Christina Hall Says She Wants an Alpaca After Visiting Farm with Family
Signs are placed on the outside doors to advise visitors that the library as well as a restroom are closed because of meth contamination Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* *Web Embargo until 2:00 pm ET on January 16, 2023** Sean Penn & Robin Wright are seen together for the first time in years and only a few months after Robin Wright filed for divorce from husband, Clément Giraudet. The pair were spotted together for the first time in years on Friday as they made their way through LAX. Penn and Wright, began dating in 1989 shortly after his split from MADONNA and were married in 1996 and divorced in 2010. The pair are parents to Dylan and Hopper. Wright filed for Divorce in September of 2022 from Giraudet and Penn recently divorced his ex-wife, Leila George in April of 2022. Could the two be rekindling their love? Pictured: Sean Penn, Robin Wright BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Super Nintendo World
All About Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood — Including the New Bowser Ride
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: Representative Suzanne Bonamici receives The SupportMusic Champion Award during The NAMM Foundation Honors Rep. Suzanne Bonamici With The SupportMusic Champion Award dinner on May 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NAMM)
Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Suffers Concussion After Being Struck by a Car in Portland
puppy bus goes viral
A 'Puppy Bus' in Alaska Is Delighting the Internet: 'I Can't Believe We Do This for a Living'