The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season

Netflix's Selling the OC has officially been renewed for a second and third season!

With production set to start this winter, fans can expect their favorite Orange County real estate agents to bring the drama as they compete to sell the most stunning beachfront properties — and navigate their complicated relationships with each other along the way.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, founders of the Oppenheim Group, will return for the next two seasons, along with agents Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

NETFLIX

The series first premiered in August 2022 and is a spinoff of Netflix's hit Selling Sunset, set at the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles headquarters.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September 2022, Jason opened up about the complicated relationships between his Orange County agents, and how they like to stir the pot even more than the Selling Sunset cast do.

NETFLIX

"They don't all like each other," the luxury broker revealed of his then fresh set of agents. "I think there's just a lot more drama and interpersonal issues between the agents. They find themselves in an office working together, but I don't know if they necessarily would've chosen each other as friends," he adds.

Unlike the Selling Sunset crew, who, with the exception of Chrishell Stause, were all familiar with each other, the new agents were mostly strangers and had to get to know each other on camera.

NETFLIX

In an interview with the agents in August 2022, Alexandra Hall told PEOPLE that having Selling Sunset as a reference point made joining the show easier. "We were more trusting, which obviously makes for better television, because we were open and ourselves from the very beginning," she explained. "We trusted the process."

Despite having something to go off of, conflict between agents Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland, who was married to actress Brittany Snow at the time, erupted during the first season when Stanaland confirmed Cardona tried to kiss him.

Nino Muñoz/Netflix

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," the former professional surfer said.

Snow and Stanaland, who tied the knot in March 2020, announced their separation in September 2020 following the incident.