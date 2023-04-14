'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis is Married! Inside the 'Intimate' Lake Como Wedding (Exclusive)

The Netflix reality star married businessman Sergio Ducoulombier in Italy on April 14: "We wanted a very romantic wedding without all the traditional expectations around us," Jarvis tells PEOPLE

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 08:48 PM
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
Photo: bottega 53/@bottega53

Alexandra Jarvis is married!

The Selling the OC star said "I do" to CEO Sergio Ducoulombier on April 14 at the iconic Villa del Balbianello overlooking Italy's Lake Como.

"We wanted to have a very intimate and romantic wedding day without all the traditional expectations around us," Jarvis tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So we decided let's the two of us go to Italy. We've been before and it's actually where I told him I loved him. He had already told me he loved me, but I held back for a little while."

Jarvis continues: "It's a special place for us. We wanted to get married on Lake Como because it's just magical — the greenery, the natural beauty. It's honestly just the perfect, romantic backdrop for what we had envisioned."

Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
bottega 53/@bottega53

The real estate pro, 32, and Ducoulombier, 46, dated for two years before getting engaged on Christmas in 2020. Amid difficulty trying to secure a venue post-pandemic, the couple decided they didn't want to wait, and opted to do things differently.

"We just decided we don't want to do the traditional wedding where you have all these guests and you have to entertain the whole time," Jarvis explains. "We just wanted to have a day where we shared our vows intimately and we just enjoyed the day together, because it's one day you have together and we wanted to just soak it up every way. It's not that nobody was invited, we just didn't really tell anybody the details, really."

For her special day, the bride wore a one-of-a-kind gown by celebrity designer Michael Costello. Jarvis adds she was very "hands-on" during the design process.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's beautiful," she adds. "It's a complete custom dress. I met with Michael months ago and we sat down and I just explained my vision and he sketched up what I was describing. It was exactly what was in my head. He's so talented."

She continues: "Then we picked out the fabric together. It's an elaborate, fully embellished beaded dress with rhinestones. It's more of a couture style dress with a nod towards bridal so, it has different elements that give it a bridal last look, but it's very couture."

Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
bottega 53/@bottega53

The Italian affair was led by an ordained resident that their wedding planner Benevent knew personally.

After they exchanged vows, the couple enjoyed a private boat ride to nearby Bellagio and capped off with an Italian meal to celebrate their new union.

"We're going to have a private dinner at the hotel that we're staying at," she says. "This beautiful boutique hotel called MUSA, they're setting up this really beautiful private reception dinner for the two of us. We're going to have the boat all day. We're just going to go around different places and really capture moments and just enjoy our time together."

While the couple celebrates their nuptials abroad, they plan to enjoy Italian fare. "Bring on the pasta," she says. "We're foodies, we love to eat, so anything like that is amazing."

After spending time together in Europe as husband and wife, the newlyweds plan to come back to Orange County to celebrate with friends and family. Jarvis says invitations for the upcoming affair won't go out to all of her OC castmates.

"When we come back, we're planning a party and celebration with friends and family," she says. "People may think that there would be certain people there that I was perceived to be close to in season one, that will definitely not be on the guest list."

Related Articles
Vincent Fratantoni & Samantha Fratantoni Wedding
Celebrity Home Designer Vince 'The Builder' Fratantoni is Married: Inside the Scottsdale Wedding (Exclusive)
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian 'Hand-Selected' Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s Archive for Italy Wedding
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Veil Got 'Stuck' Several Times Walking Down the Aisle During Italian Wedding
Ghosts Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary With 90’s Prom Party
Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with '90s Prom Party (Exclusive)
Tabitha Brown wedding
Tabitha Brown on Her 'Fairytale' 20-Year Celebration with Husband Chance: 'I Got the Happy Ending' (Exclusive)
Taylor and Sophia’s Wedding. credit line – Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC
TikTok Stars Taylor and Soph Are Married! Inside Their 'Timeless' South Carolina Wedding
cammie scott
Beauty Influencer Cammie Scott Marries Fiancée Taryn Arnold in Coachella Valley Desert Wedding
Image
When Heiresses Wed: A Look at Some of the Most Incredible Weddings Ever
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Friends Actress Bonnie Somerville Marries Dave McClain: ‘I Believe in True Love Now, It’s Never Too Late'. Credit: Gina & Ryan Photography
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Family Karma's Anisha Ramakrishna's wedding
'Family Karma' 's Anisha Ramakrishna Secretly Marries Dr. Anand Tarpara in Intimate Miami Ceremony
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Jason Oppenheim, Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Hall, Lauren Brito, Brett Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Polly Brindle, Austin Victoria in Selling the OC. Cr. Nino Muñoz/Netflix © 2022
The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season
Sophie Simmons and James Henderson Wedding
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Is Married! Inside the Sunset Ceremony in Her Mom's Backyard
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland