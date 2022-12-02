'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Says Costar Kayla Cardona Needs a 'Reality Check and Maybe a Psychiatrist'

"I do not have a relationship with Kayla. Nor do I wish to have a relationship with Kayla," Alex Hall tells PEOPLE of her current friendship status with costar Kayla Cardona

Published on December 2, 2022 01:01 PM
Selling the OC's Alex Hall Says Costar Kayla Cardona Needs a 'Reality Check' and 'Maybe a Psychiatrist'
Photo: Nino Muñoz/Netflix

Alex Hall has moved on from her friendship with costar Kayla Cardona.

As fans witnessed in season 1 of Netflix's Selling Sunset spinoff Selling the OC, the two began as friends and coworkers and even collaborated together on a project. But interpersonal drama —especially an incident when Cardona allegedly attempted to kiss their then-married co-star Tyler Stanaland during an after-work outing —strained the relationship.

While speaking to PEOPLE recently about her partnership with Keurig, Hall, 33, shared the current status of her relationship with Cardona and what she thinks is next for the pair.

"I do not have a relationship with Kayla. Nor do I wish to have a relationship with Kayla," Hall said, adding, "I would rather not be her coworker, but you can't pick those."

Selling the OC
Nino Munoz/Netflix

In an interview with ET in August, Hall claimed that Cardona had allegedly "tried to have sex" with Stanaland on "multiple occasions" to the point of making him "uncomfortable."

Cardona, 33, addressed the allegations during an interview with Page Six in September, telling the outlet "All I can really say to you is that it's not true. It is simply a lie. All of it." She continued, "It just kind of went through one ear and out the other, to be honest with you. I just don't trust anything that comes out of her mouth."

The first season of Selling the OC also saw Hall being accused of acting inappropriately with Stanaland by some cast members, including Cardona, after Hall was seen cuddling with him during a group outing on the beach.

Discussing the drama with PEOPLE, Hall said she thinks Cardona needs a "reality check and maybe a psychiatrist."

"[What] a select few of us saw with our own eyes multiple times is not what the viewers saw," Hall says of her and Cardona's interactions with Stanaland. "So all I can say is that my actions, my reactions were valid and in no way, shape, or form compare to the behaviors that her and my friend Tyler have encountered."

Stanaland has since separated from his wife, Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow.

Asked if she would have done anything differently having seen the show, she told PEOPLE, "I don't really think about that. I don't live my life that way. I don't like to live in the past. There might be things that I will do differently moving forward. I don't think that there was anything I would do differently though in filming season one."

"I am who I am and I have a very polarizing personality and I'm not for everybody. I've been like that most of my life," Hall continued. "I'm pretty callous to it already. I've got a pretty good foundation. I know who I am and so it's going to take a lot more than some people making assumptions about me to change that."

Unknown

Hall says she is grateful for the opportunity to be on the show sharing it has "opened so many doors" for her including her latest collaboration with Keurig.

During this holiday season, Hall has teamed up with the cbrand to co-develop her own exclusive recipe with the company including a Salted Caramel Martini Recipe which is one of the drinks that can be brewed with the brand's new product, K-Café SMART.

"I'll do an espresso martini any day of the week, but this caramel martini really, really hit home," she says. I was making it on Thanksgiving for everybody. it's just a really, really luxurious drink to be serving instead of beer or wine. I'm always one to try to go above and beyond and over the top."

