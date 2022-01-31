The Oppenheim Group agent said "yes" to her boyfriend of less than a year when he proposed at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles

Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Is Engaged to Boyfriend Tom Fraud: 'You Are My Prince'

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela said yes to forever with her boyfriend, Tom Fraud!

The soap opera alum, 44, who joined the cast of the hit Netflix real estate reality series in Season 4 (which began airing in November), shared the happy news to her Instagram feed on Sunday. "Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS," she wrote alongside a ring emoji and several red heart emojis.

In the post, she shared a video of the moment she saw Fraud — a photographer and the Creative Director of Lascivious, a UK-based lingerie brand — getting down on one knee as she walked down the steps at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, as well as several photos capturing their excitement in the moments afterwards.

She also shared a bit more background on their relatively new relationship: "One year ago I met the man of my dreams, the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart," she wrote.

"You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true," she continued. "Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!! I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!"

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent also added that she feels she "manifested" Fraud as her partner, as he's exactly the type of man she's always dreamed of.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that it is [not] a dream but in real life. You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can't be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it," she wrote.

"Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy," she concluded the post. "My future husband to be."

Several of Villela's Selling Sunset castmates shared their excitement for the couple in the comments section of the post, including fellow newcomer Emma Hernan, who wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! So happy for you guys."

"Soooooo happy for you guys!!!! Such a beautiful moment-wishing nothing but the absolute best in your bright futures together!!!" Chrishell Stause wrote, while Heather Rae Young, who recently married HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, commented, "yay yay yay so so happy."

Christine Quinn, who is often portrayed as the series "villain" but has a good relationship with Villela, added: "OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! You were meant for love and you found your other half!"

Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim and more also shared their congratulations.

Netflix confirmed in March 2021 that Selling Sunset, which follows the glamorous and often-drama-filled lives of top real estate agents at L.A.'s The Oppenheim Group, had been renewed for two more seasons — Seasons 4 and 5 — in which Villela and Hernan would join the cast.