Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Says She 'Adores' Chrishell Stause's New Boyfriend Keo Motsepe

"He's just incredible and treats her like a queen," Mary Fitzgerald said of Keo Motsepe

Mary Fitzgerald approves of co-star Chrishell Stause's new beau!

"I have met him, he's awesome. I adore him," Fitzgerald revealed. "I told him he's got to get my blessing and treat her very well, because I am going to be very protective of her after what happened with [her ex-husband] Justin [Hartley]."

"But he's just incredible and treats her like a queen. He's just head over heels and so is she," the real estate agent added. "So I'm super super happy for them."

Stause, 39, first confirmed her new romance with Motsepe, 31, on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star re-posted on her Instagram Story.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten," said Stause, who was eliminated after eight weeks on the competition show along with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Also during that chat, Stause admitted the age difference between her and Motsepe was a minor "hang-up" for her at first. Motsepe also chimed in to say that the "most important thing for me is her."

"I had a little bit of a hang-up at first because I was worried because he's younger," Stause recalled. "... But a lot of guys my age and older still don't want what I am looking for."

Last week, Motsepe shared a sweet tribute to Stause writing, "My days are better with you ❤️" alongside a selfie of the pair.

His post came after Entertainment Tonight reported that Stause's divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley had been finalized.

The former couple mediated their case in July 2020 without any court appearances and reached a settlement that month, the outlet reported. The case was signed off by both Stause and Hartley last month, and the pair is now awaiting a judge's sign-off. Hartley filed for divorce back in November 2019 after two years of marriage.

In September 2020, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about how "painful" it was to see Hartley, 43, dating again after the divorce filing. However, She added at the time that she was "excited to get back out" into the dating world, as well.

Their split played out on Selling Sunset, including the moment Stause found out via text message that Hartley had filed for divorce. "He text me that we were filed," Stause tells Fitzgerald in the episode. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."