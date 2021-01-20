Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Move Into New L.A. Home: ‘Feels So Good’

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet know a thing or two about real estate — and now they're celebrating moving into the perfect home of their own!

The married Selling Sunset stars, who both work for the Oppenheim Group — Fitzgerald as a real estate agent and Bonnet as a project manager — announced via Instagram that they had officially moved into a new home in L.A., sharing matching photos of themselves smiling in front of a pile of moving boxes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Officially moved in! Moving is exhausting, but it feels so good to call this place our new home! Fitzgerald, 40, captioned her photo, teasing fans, "Who wants to see a house tour?!!"

Bonnet, 27, who came to the U.S. from France as a model, wrote that the moving process was "exhausting," but "so worth it!!!!!"

Their Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause took to the comments section to write, "YES!!!" adding several heart emojis, to which Romain replied, "[can't] wait to show you guys ! 😁"

Dancing With the Stars champion and fellow real estate agent Emma Slater replied to Fitzgerald's post, writing, "I want a house tour!!!!!"

Image zoom Credit: mary fitzgerlad/ instagram

Prior to moving, Fitzgerald and Bonnet had been living together in Fitzgerald's apartment — a space shown in scenes on the hit Netflix reality show. Fitzgerald talks about wanting to find a home for her and Bonnet on the show, as well — even considering properties for herself while doing showings — so it comes as no surprise to Selling Sunset fans that the couple finally moved into a place of their own.

Fitzgerald and Bonnet met in 2017 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. Bonnet proposed in 2018.

Fitzgerald has been married twice before, and has a 22-year-old son named Austin from a previous relationship. Austin makes an appearance on the show at Fitzgerald and Bonnet's wedding, which took place on October 12, 2019. The ceremony was attended by their costars and filmed for the Season 2 finale.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Image zoom Credit: Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

In a nod to Bonnet's parents, who don't speak English, Fitzgerald delivered her vows in French. "They really loved it; it meant a lot to them," said Bonnet.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset's Heather, Amanza and Mary Say There's 'No Bad Blood' After Brett Oppenheim's Exit

The pair first entered into a civil union together on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura County Courthouse, but say they didn't consider themselves married until their official wedding day, in October 2019.

"Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," a representative for Fitzgerald told PEOPLE in August 2020, after their union license was obtained by TMZ, leading people to believe that the wedding seen on Selling Sunset may have been faked for the show.

"In their minds, they weren't properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show," the rep added.

Image zoom Credit: Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

In September, Fitzgerald spoke about the situation on an episode of Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, explaining that there was nothing "fake" about their ceremony.

"Our wedding was absolutely real," she said. "We invited all of our friends and family. We didn't tell anybody. We just signed the paper for personal reasons, and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding."

"Romain's never been married before," Fitzgerald continued. "A wedding didn't mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali, and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends."

Fitzgerald added that two of her friends couldn't attend the civil union ceremony, so she "waited until we can plan and do the wedding we wanted."

"It's not that big of a deal," she explained, before addressing accusations that her televised nuptials were for show.

"They're like, 'The show's fake, this is all fake.' We're like, 'What are you talking about? You see all of our family! How can you fake that? That was our wedding!' " Fitzgerald said. "People sign a certificate all the time before they do their actual wedding."