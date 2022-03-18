Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim to Beef Up Security at Office After Armed Robbery in Parking Lot

“I’m concerned about all of our safety. The brazen armed robberies and overall crime in this city has become a serious concern for everyone,” the realtor tells PEOPLE

Jason Oppenheim narrowly missed being a victim of a violent incident this week.

The Selling Sunset star, 44, is planning on upping security measures in his West Hollywood, Calif. office after a man was held at gunpoint in the parking lot on Friday.

"In just the last couple of weeks we have dealt with an attempted armed robbery of Christine [Quinn] at her house, and now an armed robbery in our parking lot," he adds.

"Several of us, including my brother and I, are feeling it necessary to arm ourselves, as well as increase security at the office. I've lived in L.A. for most of my life, and never seen it like this. Something needs to be done so Angelenos can feel safe again."

Although Oppenheim was not harmed in the robbery – in which the suspect made off with a luxury watch – he witnessed the tail-end of the holdup as the suspect drove away.

"Some guy came out of the restaurant with his watch on and some guy ran up to him with a gun, made him give him the watch," the real estate broker recalled to TMZ. "We were walking around the corner when it happened, I think he just drove around the corner."

The Netflix star went on to say that although no other brokers or Selling Sunset cast members were in or near the office at the time, he let them know the situation and told them not to wear any watches, jewelry, or any other items of luxury to prevent something similar from happening.

The city of Los Angeles has seen an alarming rise in robbery and property crimes over the last two years, according to data from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Earlier this month, Quinn, who has appeared on Selling Sunset since its first season, went through a terrifying ordeal after "two armed robbers" attempted to break into her home while she and her husband were sleeping.

"This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on camera literally four feet from me, and my baby's sleeping... very close to us, to the right of us," she said on her Instagram Story.