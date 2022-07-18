The Selling Sunset star spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship status with Marie-Lou after they were spotted packing on the PDA

Jason Oppenheim Gives an Update on Model Marie-Lou, Who He Kissed in Greece: 'I Like Her'

Jason Oppenheim is making it known that he is quite interested in model Marie-Lou, whom he was spotted kissing in Greece.

"I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," Oppenheim, 45, told PEOPLE on Sunday during the Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, and benefitting No Kids Hungry in Beverly Hills. "It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice," he added.

Oppenheim initially sparked new romance rumors while vacationing in Mykonos recently. On July 8, the Selling Sunset star was seen kissing Marie-Lou in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

Marie-Lou also posted an Instagram Story with Oppenheim from the Greek island. In the shot, her arm is around him as they smile in front of a sunset backdrop. The model captioned the picture, "Selling Sunset season 6 coming soon."

When asked about how he feels to be dating again following his split from Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, the reality star said, "Super. I'm in a great space."

Oppenheim and Stause split in December, five months after going public with their relationship, but are now on good terms. On Sunday, he and costar Emma Hernan hosted an early surprise birthday dinner for Stause, who turns 41 on Thursday.

Speaking about his current friendship with Stause he told PEOPLE, "I was out with Chrishell last night for her birthday, had an amazing time with her. I love her, I think she's fantastic. We're as close as ever. We were really good friends before we were together and I think we're really back in that great place."