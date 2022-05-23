Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz was 'Surprised' by Chrishell Stause and G Flip Dating: 'So Proud'

News of the Selling Sunset star's relationship came during the season 5 reunion earlier this month

In this image released on May 17, Davina Potratz attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. G Flip and Chrishell Stause

In this image released on May 17, Davina Potratz attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. G Flip and Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset family is showing their support for her new relationship.

During the Netflix FYSEE REALI-TEA event on Sunday, Davina Potratz spoke to PEOPLE about her co-star's new relationship with Australian musician G Flip, which Stause announced at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Potratz says that while she didn't know about the relationship beforehand, like many of her co-stars, she is "so proud" of Stause, 40, for "being bold about it and owning it."

"I didn't know they were dating so me and Maya were like 'wow,' really surprised - I think Heather didn't know either," she tells PEOPLE. "But I knew they were friends, I had met them and they're super lovely and I'm excited."

Potratz continues, "I'm just really happy for them, you know, but we didn't know they were dating so it was news for us too."

When asked if she felt it was weird to learn things about her friends and co-stars on camera rather than off, despite having relationships with some of them in real life, Potratz says, "It is weird because you thought you knew what someone was going to say or what they might have said, but as soon as they say something different, you're like, 'Oh, okay.' "

Other castmates shared their support for Stuase, including Brett Oppenheim, whose brother Jason Oppenheim split from Stause at the end of last year.

"She's always been someone who has not shied away from the moment, not shied away from being herself even if it means that she opens herself up to potential ridicule. And I think everybody respects that or everyone should respect that. I certainly do," says Brett.

No one in the O-Group is picking sides. Castmate Mary Fitzgerald says that while "it's a difficult situation being between her and Jason," Jason is supportive of his ex. (Stause has openly discussed her desire to have children, and the exes explained in statements at the time of their breakup that they weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family.)

"I'm proud of her for being brave and saying her truth and I support her 1000 percent," says Fitzgerald.

Netflix Selling Sunset Reunion Special

Amanza Smith echoed that sentiment: "I support both of them and whatever they choose to do to be happy," Smith tells PEOPLE. "And I love them."

Stause previously revealed her new romance with the "extremely talented" G Flip — who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns — during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special on Netflix earlier this month.

The Australian musician, 27, detailed their love story with the Selling Sunset star as they appeared on an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein. "We met last year at Halloween," G Flip recalled.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."