Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Has 'No Problem' with Chelsea Lazkani — Except for Christine Quinn's Influence

Davina Potratz is letting Selling Sunset fans know what to expect from their highly anticipated and "surprisingly emotional" May 6 reunion special, hosted by Tan France.

The reality star appeared on Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with Janine Rubenstein to discuss the newest season of the Netflix series, and shared that the reunion is packed with updates for fans, including "updates on how everybody feels about Christine, we hear more from Chelsea and we also hear a little more from Vanessa. I think everyone gives their current status and kind of how they feel about the group and what's going on."

"Not any major drama, but there's just a little bit of, um, interaction between people clearing the air," she teases.

The fifth season of Selling Sunset was released on April 22. This season features a newcomer to the Oppenheim Group, Chelsea Lazkani. The British-Nigerian realtor joined the prestigious brokerage last year, and almost immediately formed a "great relationship" with co-worker and oftentimes series antagonist Christine Quinn — much to the chagrin of the other cast members, including Potratz.

Lazkani joining the crew "adds fresh energy to the group," Potratz says, "but [new cast members] don't know all the bonds and the history and the different things that have had up in with good and bad."

That led to a clash between Potratz and Lazkani in the recent season, but Potratz says that she is pretty sure she can pinpoint the source of that conflict.

"I have no problem with [Lazkani]," Potratz explained. "I do think she was influenced by Christine. How else could you possibly have these opinions about me. So that's what I'm sort of confused about. I think she's a great addition to the group. She seems very smart and fun, but we don't know each other very well."

Another major conflict this season: Emma Hernan accused Quinn of offering to pay a client $5,000 to not work with Hernan. This was a major scandal among the Oppenheim crew, and if proven, Quinn could face harsh consequences.

Potratz's take? "I really don't know if it happened," she says. "I wasn't there so I can't speak to that, but I also don't know the details of either side. So I would be very careful to make a judgment because I don't know."

She added, "It doesn't sound good. It certainly doesn't sound good. I'm very disappointed to hear that something like that even happened, but I don't know the details. So if Christine discusses with Jason and they have an explanation of some sort, then Jason will make that decision, but it doesn't sound great."