Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Has ‘Nothing But Compassion’ for Chrishell Stause amid Divorce

After a dramatic end to season 3, the real estate agent is letting fans know where she and her colleague stand

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for season 3 of Selling Sunset.

Davina Potratz is speaking out about the dramatic season 3 finale of Selling Sunset — and setting the record straight about where she stands with costar Chrishell Stause following her shocking divorce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the last episode of the season, which dropped on Netflix August 7, Potratz has a falling out with Stause, whose split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley was a major storyline. While their colleagues at the West Hollywood-based real estate firm the Oppenheim Group said they would only support Stause, Potratz repeated that “there are two sides to every story,” and she needed to hear Hartley’s before judging the situation.

Potratz tells PEOPLE that she stands by this, but there's no bad blood between the costars.

“I want to be neutral and that does not mean that I defend Justin and don't support Chrishell. I absolutely support Chrishell and she knows that,” Potratz says, adding, "I have nothing but compassion and empathy for Chrishell and her situation.”

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

And, she notes, no matter how dramatic the feuds on the show appear, the ladies all know where they stand with each other: “We're one big family and there's no real hate here."

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage in November 2019, informing her of the filing via text message and completely blindsiding the former soap star. The split and its aftermath come to a head in the current season.

Image zoom Selling Sunset cast Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

Potratz, who has been portrayed as one of the show's main antagonists alongside Christine Quinn, says she’s happy with how she's portrayed in the new season. “I appreciate that it's a show made for maximum drama,” she says. “I think that it delivers what the fans want to see.”

RELATED: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Opens Up About Season 3, from Costar Drama to Death Threats

"Overall, I do much better on the show and you see a lot more of me,” she explains. “I think you see a little more of the friendships that we have with each other. I think I'm in it a lot more and I feel better, in general, about how I do on the show.”

She's especially pleased considering how her role originated: “I was added a month before they started filming [season 1] and the rest of the cast was locked in for two years,” she says.

Now, she’s featured just as prominently as her fellow agents: Stause, Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Heather Rae Young.

RELATED VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Christine Quinn's Wedding

Since filming wrapped, Potratz says she and the rest of the cast have been working from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which she notes has mas made brokering real estate deals a lot more complicated.

“Coronavirus, obviously, is still very present, so we're trying to work around that,” she says.

In the meantime, Potratz says, she’s been dedicating time to a passion project: her beauty line, withSimplicity x Davina. Currently, her collaboration with the natural beauty company includes a setting spray and bronzing powder, each made with ethically-sourced, plant-based ingredients. The former model and actress is also currently developing her own beauty line, which fans can look forward to soon.