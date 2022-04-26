Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Doesn't Think Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Will Get Back Together

"They truly, really, truly tried," the reality star says about the former couple on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast ahead of the Netflix hit's first reunion special

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's short-lived romance is the driving story in Netflix hit Selling Sunset's fifth season, which landed on the streaming platform on April 22, and many are eager to see if the former pair will be able to rekindle their love.

However, not all of their coworkers at luxury real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group are overly optimistic about their chances. During a new episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, costar Davina Potratz explains that she isn't sure the reality stars will get back together.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"I don't think so," she says about Stause and Oppenheim, who announced their split in December five months after going public with their relationship. "I do think they truly, really, truly tried."

Stause has openly discussed her desire to have children, and the exes explained in statements at the time of their breakup that they weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family.

"If Jason is very firm on that... then Chrishell's not going to get back together," Potratz adds, noting that she relates to her fellow real estate agent's family goals. "I understand where she's coming from... if he doesn't want that, then you have to go with what you want in your heart."

Selling Sunset Selling Sunset cast | Credit: Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

The latest season documents the couple's relationship from start to end, kicking off with a romantic trip to Greece alongside a group of their friends. But as Potratz notes, many of the agents weren't sure what to think when their bond evolved outside of the office.

"They've had a lot of chemistry and I didn't know at what point they started dating," she confesses. "I did see more of the chemistry once they did confirm their relationship... but they're incredibly professional."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Davina Potratz attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Oppenheim has been vocal about his "love" for his ex-girlfriend in the months the split, leading many to believe a second chance isn't entirely off the table. While Potratz isn't fully convinced, she isn't entirely ruling it out either.

"I know Jason quite well and I don't think that he would go public with any relationship unless he really thought it was going to lead to something," she says. "People change and the fact that he's going public with us makes me think maybe it is going to work. You know, life is a gamble."

Viewers will get an update on what's ahead for the Stause and Oppenheim in the upcoming reunion episode, which Potratz calls "surprisingly emotional" and says both relationship statues and detailed questions will be addressed.