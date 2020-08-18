Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Reveals Brett Oppenheim Has Left ‘to Start His Own Brokerage’

According to Quinn, the departure may be a major source of drama for a potential season 4 of the Netflix reality show

Christine Quinn is perhaps the most outspoken star on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, and she just spilled some major tea about one of her costars (and bosses), Brett Oppenheim.

According to the celebrity real estate agent, Brett decided to break off from the Oppenheim Group — the brokerage featured on the hit reality show — which he ran with his twin brother, Jason Oppenheim, and start anew.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” Quinn, 31, revealed in a recent interview with Glamour UK. The news is supported by the fact that Brett is no longer listed on the Oppenheim Group website, where Jason is credited as the “Owner/President/Broker.” (The twins’ great-great-grandfather, Jacob Stern, founded the company in 1889, according to the Oppenheim Group website.)

Brett is, however, now listed as the president and broker of Oppenheim Real Estate, a seemingly distinct entity from the Oppenheim Group. Oppenheim Real Estate is described on its website as “a California licensed real estate brokerage specializing in the representation of buyers and sellers of luxury residential properties in Los Angeles” — much like the Oppenheim Group, as any Selling Sunset fan knows.

Image zoom Selling Sunset cast Netflix

It’s unclear if the two companies are somehow intertwined, as the brothers appear to be on good terms, and there is currently no information on the Oppenheim Real Estate about what agents belong to the brokerage, or where it is located. (PEOPLE is out to Brett and Jason Oppenheim for comment.)

But according to Quinn, Brett’s departure may be a source of drama in potential future seasons of Selling Sunset.

Image zoom Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald Netflix

“The girls are fed up with the favoritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where,” she told Glamour UK, implying that some of her costars may follow Brett to the new brokerage. One of the storylines in both seasons 2 and 3 of Selling Sunset is an ongoing allegation that Jason gives more listings to Mary Fitzgerald — whom Jason previously dated — than the other agents.

RELATED VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Christine Quinn's Wedding

“It may be the battle of the brokerages!” Quinn continued. “I think season 4 is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

Though a fourth season of Selling Sunset has not yet been officially announced, many fans are guessing it was recently ordered due to cryptic Instagram posts from some of the cast — including Heather Rae Young, who recently became engaged to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

"Celebrating so much good news!! Exciting things in the near future! #sellingsunset," Young captioned a photo of herself hanging out on El Moussa's boat with her costars Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith on Sunday.

"Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about," Stause captioned a similar photo of the group along with a zipped mouth emoji.