Chrishell Stause Slams Selling Sunset Costar Christine Quinn for Comments on Justin Hartley Split

"She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had," Chrishell Stause said of Christine Quinn

Chrishell Stause says her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn is speaking out of turn.

On Monday, the All My Children alum, 38, spoke out on Twitter, shooting down claims made by Quinn, 31, about Stause's split from husband Justin Hartley. Stause wrote that Quinn's comments are "a complete lie."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so," Stause wrote. "Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."

She added that it is "so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves."

"I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source," she continued. "She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

The tweets came after Page Six published an interview with Quinn in which the reality star said Stause and Hartley, 43, had sought out help from a marriage counselor prior to their split. On Nov. 22, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after two years of marriage.

"We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," Quinn told the outlet. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In December, a source told PEOPLE that the divorce filing was sudden, though the insider added that Stause and Hartley "had some problems."

"Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things," the source said at the time. "He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to [This Is Us] and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out."

"Justin has already been married and divorced once before. But Chrishell had been in other serious relationships in the past ... and didn’t take them further because she was always adamant that when she got married, it would be forever — she was only going to do this once," added the source. "It’s partly why she and Justin waited so long to get married: she wanted to be sure that when they said their vows, they meant them. And she did — she would have stayed forever."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Hartley's Wife Chrishell Stause Posted Cryptic Quote About Change 2 Weeks After Split

In a preview of Selling Sunset's forthcoming third season, Stause tearfully addresses her split from Hartley, who has never appeared on the Netflix reality show.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause is heard telling friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald in the clip.

"He just blindsided you?" asks Fitzgerald. Stause responds with a nod, adding: "It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?"