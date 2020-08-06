Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Reveals Justin Hartley 'Texted Me' About Filing for Divorce

"I thought that must be a joke," Stause tells her costar Mary Fitzgerald of her split from the This Is Us actor

It turns out the public learned of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce not too long after she did.

In an exclusive clip from season 3 of Selling Sunset (available to stream on Netflix August 7), Stause, 39, reveals to her costar Mary Fitzgerald that the This Is Us actor, 43, informed his wife he had filed for divorce over text message back in November 2019.

"He text me that we were filed," Stause says. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

The pair, who divorced after two years of marriage, have not been in contact since that initial discussion of the breakup. "I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke," Stause says in the clip. "But that was kind of the end of the communication."

The suddenness of their split left Stause scrambling to find a place to live.

"When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could," the soap opera star-turned-realtor recalls in the preview. "I don't think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave."

Stause does know that she wants answers, though.

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," she says. "And I f—ing want answers."

Hartley and Stause met via one of her Days of Our Lives castmates and started dating in 2013. He proposed in July 2016 and the couple tied the knot in October 2017 in front of 75 friends and family members at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch. Hartley's daughter from his first marriage, 16-year-old Isabella, served as flower girl and ring bearer during the ceremony.

Last month, Stause filed to have her maiden name restored. And earlier in the summer, Hartley was spotted kissing his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas. A source told PEOPLE in early June that the two had been "dating for several weeks" and spent "a lot of time at his house."