Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Says She's Still Tight with Christine Quinn: 'I Love Her to Pieces'

Despite Christine Quinn's departure from the Oppenheim Group, Lazkani says they'll stay friends and she'll pursue other relationships at the O Group

The newest member of the Oppenheim Group, Chelsea Lazkani, is not letting others' opinions get in the way of her friendship with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn.

The British-Nigerian reality star spoke about her relationship with Quinn, and the other members of the "O Group," during the show's first-ever reunion special, which premiered Friday on Netflix.

Lazkani explained on Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that despite Jason Oppenheim's decision that there is "not a place" at the brokerage anymore for Quinn, Lazkani will remain loyal to her pal while still pursuing other friendships.

"I love her to pieces. Her not being at the O Group obviously saddens me, but what you didn't see on camera is my relationship with a lot of the other girls had started to evolve very early on," she says. "I have many relationships at the O Group, not just Christine."

One of Lazkani's friends, she said, is Chrishell Stause, despite the star's rocky relationship with Quinn that has spanned the show's five seasons.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Todd Williamson/Path/Shutterstock (12918988r) Chelsea Lazkani PATH's Taste of Home Food Festival, Sunset Las Palmas Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2022; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Christine Quinn attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Credit: Todd Williamson/Path/Shutterstock ; Rich Fury/Getty

"It's so easy for us to not be friends because of the history that pertains between her and Christine," she says. "But she's a boss. You know, I love successful women, so I want to support her. I wanted to work on that relationship and now we have such a strong friendship."

While Lazkani may be fond of her, the rest of the Oppenheim Group ladies remain icy toward Quinn throughout the fifth season.

"I wish she would have been able to change earlier and she wouldn't have done some things she's done along the way, but I can't make people behave the way I want them to, so that's on her," Fitzgerald told PEOPLE.

Quinn was notorious for creating drama amongst the ladies at the Oppenheim Group, and season five was no different.