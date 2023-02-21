'Selling Sunset' Stars Respond to 'MDLLA' 's Josh Flagg After He Says They're 'Actors Pretending to Be Agents'

Selling Sunset stars have responded to Josh Flagg after he threw shade at the Netflix series.

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles cast member shared a YouTube video on Friday that featured his reactions to what he called "the cringiest moments in Selling Sunset history."

He also posted a shorter version of the clip on Instagram, which displayed the ongoing feud between Chrishell Stause and her now-former costar and colleague Christine Quinn.

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses," said Flagg as he watched their drama unfold.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Stop verbally abusing her," he said as Stause and Quinn continue their back and forth in the throwback footage. He then sarcastically noted, "Okay that's not awkward," when they hugged one another in a different scene.

"If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock," Flagg captioned his Instagram post, adding, "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset. @estatemediala."

Quinn and Maya Vander responded in the comments section.

"Haha, at least I do.. and I sell," wrote Vander, adding: "Your comments are funny." Vander announced in June that she is not returning for season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Quinn also shared her thoughts in the comments section and appeared to throw her own shade at the cast (she also parted ways with the show ahead of season 6).

"The joke is on y'all if you think Selling Sunset was ever about Realestate," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling the OC Cast on Differences from Selling Sunset: We're "Ourselves from the Very Beginning"

Flagg replied to Quinn, "I bet your back hurts from carrying the show."

Quinn later answered one fan who questioned if the Selling Sunset stars actually do have their real estate licenses.

"I can't speak for the rest of the extras, but I can speak on my friends who I know do in fact have their licenses. Myself, Maya, Davina [Potratz], Chelsea [Lazkani]," Quinn wrote.

On Nov. 24, 2021, the same day Selling Sunset's fourth season premiered, TIME published a feature that detailed the ins and outs of the show. It stated that each of the main cast members do indeed have their real estate licenses.

At the time, Quinn, Stause, Vander and Potratz, along with Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Vanessa Villela starred in the series.

In 2020, Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group, where the agents on the show work, also defended his agents — and their "50 years of combined" experience — in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show. Amanza worked with us as a designer, and has been a close friend of Mary's and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming Selling Sunset. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018," Oppenheim said.

He continued, "Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts. Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents."

Oppenheim also replied amicably to Chrissy Teigen. Back then, she tweeted to her followers that while she looks at L.A. real estate regularly, she's "never seen any" of the Selling Sunset agents and "[neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."

"Chrissy, thanks for watching our show!" Oppenheim tweeted. "Regarding your agent's knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don't know him either although that doesn't mean he isn't successful and didn't just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house)."