Selling Sunset stars Maya Vander and Davina Potratz are ready to speak out about the criticism their show received from Million Dollar Listing L.A.’s Tracy Tutor.

On July 7, Tutor appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live alongside four of her MDLLA co-stars and created some buzz after throwing shade at the cast of Netflix’s real estate reality series Selling Sunset.

Tutor and the other castmembers hinted that the rival show was lacking in the real estate credentials department, relying instead on the interpersonal drama between its stars, including HGTV star Tarek El Moussa's new fiance Heather Rae Young.

"I'll say this," Tutor said, "I have mad respect for women in real estate in Los Angeles, and I just think [Selling Sunset] is not about selling real estate — I think it's about dating bachelors in the Hollywood Hills and it really actually should be a Bravo show."

She went on to say that she's never encountered the Selling Sunset realtors at any listings or open houses, implying they might not do quite as much actual buying and selling as the MDLLA cast.

She continued, "That being said, you know, if you want to sell real estate, maybe kind of come on over to our show and figure out how that works."

Vander and Potratz — who are longtime agents at the Oppenheim Group and star on the Netflix series alongside Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause — tell PEOPLE there are no hard feelings with Tutor, but want to make it known that they are just as serious about their careers as she is.

“I welcome anyone to do research on me. I think you'll find out very quickly that I'm quite serious about real estate,” Potratz says, adding that she’s been in the industry for over 12 years.

“I've sold the Ritz Carlton residences in downtown L.A., The W Hollywood and plenty of projects in Beverly Hills... I know a lot of agents,” she continues. “I haven't seen Tracy on any of my projects, but that doesn't mean she doesn't do a lot of transactions, you know? There are a lot of agents, and there's a lot of real estate to go around for everyone.”

Vander points out that the real estate deals often take place over several months, meaning viewers don't always see them finalized on the show. “When we shoot Selling Sunset, we film for three, four months, and not every transaction can close in that time. Sometimes I work with buyers that unfortunately take me 12 months to close."

She allows, "We do see that the success of the show is mostly because of the lifestyle, the luxury and the crazy dynamic between the characters. At the end of the day, we're a reality show about a mix of everything, not just real estate.”

Vander, who works in both Miami and L.A., says she understands that the producers want to give viewers the drama they desire, even if it’s not focused on real estate, specifically.

“I wish they would maybe show me doing more real estate and doing transactions, but the reality is it's not as interesting, I guess, for people,” she admits.

“We had weddings take place and unfortunately, a divorce — that was what was happening in real-time," Potratz adds. "They chose to focus on and follow that a little bit more."

Another comment from Tutor that didn't sit well with the Selling Sunset agents was about their use of Instagram, which she suggested made them look more like influencers than agents. In the WWHL interview, she remarked sarcastically: "If you notice, some of their Instagram handles really focus heavily on real estate.”

To that point, Vander tells PEOPLE, “I personally choose to post different stuff on my Instagram because I think we have other opportunities for success coming from the show besides real estate,” seemingly referring to partnership deals.

“That's just my personal preference,” the mother of two continues. “I don't go announce every deal I'm doing.”

Potratz, who uses her Instagram following to promote her modeling career and beauty line in addition to real estate, agrees: “If we post houses we’ll get very low likes, and I think that's true across all of the casts on both shows. The fans gravitate to much more personal photos.”

Plus, “some clients don't want to be on your Instagram,” she adds of her high-profile buyers and sellers. “They want privacy.”

At the end of the day, Potratz and Vander say they both have respect for Tutor and the cast of MDLLA — and are big fans of the Bravo show.

“I personally love Million Dollar Listing. I actually haven't watched the last couple of seasons because I was busy with babies and moving to Miami and shooting our show, but I wish them all the best and success with everything,” says Vander. “I think our show is just different, and it's very tough to compare.”

“I love her, I think she's fabulous,” Potratz says of Tutor. “I was entertained and was laughing when I saw that,” she adds of the MDLLA cast interview. “I think they're awesome. To me, it was like a fun banter.”