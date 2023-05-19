Jason Oppenheim Clarifies Relationship Status with Marie Lou Nurk After Fans Think Photos Show Their Wedding

Jason Oppenheim is clarifying his relationship status with Marie Lou Nurk.

On Friday afternoon, the Selling Sunset star, 45, confirmed that he and his German model girlfriend, 25, have not wed, after an Instagram post shared on their accounts had fans congratulating them.

The couple jointly posted a series of photos of Nurk in a white, feather-adorned mini dress and Oppenhiem in a black suit and white shirt. The images, by photographer Charlotte Lobry, show the couple playfully running and lounging beside a luxurious hotel pool, as well as posing in the front seat of a vintage car.

The post was initially captioned, "Here's to a lifetime of adventures."

@benjamindiedering

After their followers began offering their well wishes on what many assumed was an engagement or wedding announcement, they quickly changed the caption to read, "You always make me smile."

"Damn, he finally did it! He got married I never would've thought! They are so cute together," one fan wrote. Another added, "Awwww congratulations!!"

Oppenheim clarified the situation on Sirius XM's Hits1 Friday afternoon. When the hosts asked why he seemed to be glued to his phone at the beginning of the interview segment, he explained, "My girlfriend posted something and people think that we got married. I think the caption also leads into this. She posted photos of us that look like a wedding.

Oppenheim said he was receiving "congratulations" texts from celebrity friends and professional contacts.

Asked if there was any truth to the matter, Oppenheim said, "No, I'm not married."

jason oppenheim/instagram

Oppenheim and Nurk met in July 2022 while they were both vacationing on the island of Mykonos in Greece. The pair were first photographed kissing in a parking lot and during that same trip, Oppenheim made his debut on Nurk's Instagram Story.

Soon after, they confirmed their relationship by walking the red carpet together at a movie premiere in August. "I knew how much I liked her pretty quickly," Oppenheim told PEOPLE In a September interview.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Since then the couple have been enjoying a globe-hopping romance, traveling to Australia, Paris and back to the Greek Island where they met. They've also become co-stars. Oppenheim confirmed to PEOPLE last fall that Nurk would appear on season 6 of Selling Sunset, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Oppenheim and Nurk now share a stunning condo in L.A. and recently gave PEOPLE a tour of the space.

We're living here, I think, for many years," Oppenheim said. "I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far." The 5,500-square-foot space has a wraparound terrace, a 10-seat private movie theater and stunning views of the hills.

Nurk splits her time between California and Paris, where she's based for work, and recently opened up about the sometimes difficult realities of dating long distance.

Richard McLaren

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," she wrote in response to a fan question on social media. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

She continued: "While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."