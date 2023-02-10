Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk's 'Pretty Perfect' New L.A. Condo

Jason Oppenheim deals in some of the most over-the-top real estate in the country every day, so when his jaw drops at a property, it has to be something truly spectacular. His new Los Angeles home with girlfriend of 7 months, German model Marie Lou Nurk, is just that.

"I'm always looking. I'm always finding something cool. I never thought I would be in something this nice or this expensive," the Selling Sunset star, 45, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the nearly 5,500-square-foot space that was listed last year for $18 million, making it the most expensive condo listing in Los Angeles in 2022.

He admits there's only one unit in all of L.A. that might be a bit better: "The $50 million penthouse right above us. And it's not even that much better. I really, really love this space."

The broker star is typically unsentimental about real estate, buying and selling his own multi-million dollar mansions based solely on business sense, but he thinks his latest place might just stick. "We're living here, I think, for many years," says the Oppenheim Group co-founder. "I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far."

"It's an amazing apartment," says Nurk, 25. "It's bright, the view on the hills is insane."

@benjamindiedering

The ultramodern, three-bedroom property features a massive, open-plan living and dining space with 12-foot ceilings that Oppenheim notes is "bigger than our [real estate] office," a wraparound terrace connected to the indoors by retractable glass walls, a 10-seat private movie theater, a 500-square-foot walk-in closet, and his-and-hers primary bathrooms.

@benjamindiedering

The last was the feature that sealed the deal for Nurk, who met her broker beau on a trip to the Greek island of Mykonos last July and, while previously Paris-based, has been jet setting around the world with him ever since.

"Separate bathrooms and natural light," she says, were her two stipulations on their house hunt.

Both were lacking in their previous place, Oppenheim admits. Here, "there's one massive bathroom, which she gets," he says, "and I have my own."

@benjamindiedering

The ample sunlight more than suffices to fill Nurk's second request. "When you wake up, you have the perfect view of the hills," she says. "When the sun rises, we see all the multiple colors."

"You just feel like you're living in the sky," adds Oppenheim.

@benjamindiedering

Since moving in, the love birds admit they've been spending most of their time in bed. "We were in bed by 7:00 PM last night, just watching TV and hanging out," he says.

When they do break out of their couple bubble, however, it's to host famous friends.

"We had some of the cast mates over for dinner recently," says Oppenheim, who is currently filming seasons 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset and season 2 of the spinoff Selling the OC with his team of high-power agents. Nurk will also appear in the upcoming seasons, she previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

@benjamindiedering

When it came to outfitting their new space, the pair kept things simple and speedy.

"We took some stuff over from our old place — some old Louis Vuitton trunks, a bunch of books, my Herman Miller Eames chair, just little things that we really liked," says Oppenheim. But for the most part they started fresh. "We didn't want to wait a year to move in," he explains, so they let a trusted designer take the reins and worked with an art consultancy, Creative Art Partners, to fill the blank walls with the work of up-and-coming talents.

@benjamindiedering

Two controversial furniture pieces were a sticking point, however, according to Nurk.

"We did have a huge fight over a couple of velvet chairs," she says. "Huge, brown velvet chairs. I don't like them at all!"

And while the offending seating is currently still in the condo, Oppenheim acquiesces it's not long for this world. "Obviously, eventually I'll lose every battle. It's just a question of how long I can hold on," he jokes.

The convenience of condo living suits the couple perfectly, as they spend a lot of time traveling for work and pleasure. It also gives them peace of mind about their security.

"I like the safety. It makes me feel just secure, easy," says Oppenheim, who was robbed at gunpoint outside his company's West Hollywood office in March 2022 and subsequently beefed up security there. "Security is probably an aspect of it for us," he says.

"It's a huge aspect," adds Nurk.

@benjamindiedering

They also enjoy the luxury amenities, which include a pool, gym, sauna and valet. "This is one of the newest and, I think, the highest quality buildings in the city," says Oppenheim, who can't help but sound like he's selling the house even when he's already moved in. "I'd say it's got to be one of the best condos I've ever seen in my life at any price. It's pretty perfect."

"We're never going up from this," he jokes. "It's only downhill from this."