Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Secretly Got Married: Inside Her Gothic Winter Wonderland Wedding

Christine Quinn is officially off the market.

The luxury real estate agent — who stars in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset — secretly married businessman Christian Richard on December 15, 2019, PEOPLE confirms.

Quinn, 31, and Richard, 41, tied the knot in a gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding at a downtown Los Angeles cathedral in front of 75 friends and family, some of her Selling Sunset costars — and a pair of black swans!

“I waited to share details from our special day until now,” Quinn tells PEOPLE of the wedding, which was organized by event planner Lisa Lafferty. “We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever.”

The bride wore black. Quinn worked with designer Galia Lahav to create two custom black couture gowns for the ceremony and following reception. After arriving at the cathedral in a Victorian carriage drawn by a black stallion, the bride walked down the aisle in ruby-red Christian Louboutins to a string quartet playing the Ava Max hit “Sweet but Psycho.”

“I never conformed to the status quo or societal expectations,” Quinn says of foregoing white. “I’ve always enjoyed being bold, different and trendsetting. I’ve always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, and I’m so happy that my dream came true.”

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds moved onto the reception. Faux thunder and lightning filled the room upon Quinn and Richard’s arrival, and the couple sat atop gold thrones as fog spread throughout the room, which was designed to look like a dead forest.

Throughout the evening, the pair served a luxe spread, from caviar and a four-course dinner — to their show-stopping, four-tier cake from Julie Simon Cakes. The towering, 55-inch confection, which appeared to bleed when cut into, was created in the shape of a tree with a carving of the newlyweds’ initials. It was topped by black sugar gargoyles.

As for beverages, they served smoking “his and hers” craft cocktails dubbed “The Marilyn” and “The JFK.”

Now nearly four months into married life, the couple is looking forward to “pushing each other forward into the best versions of ourselves while traveling the world,” says Quinn, who met her husband through a mutual friend before he proposed on Valentine’s Day last year.

She adds, “We’re so similar in all the ways that matter. We are both creative, driven, entrepreneurial, and have always lived by our own rules.”