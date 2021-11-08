Selling Sunset Spin-Off, Selling The OC, Coming to Netflix Next Year Starring Jason Oppenheim

The series will follow the broker as he opens a new Oppenheim Group office in Newport Beach with an all new cast of agents

Selling Sunset fans get ready! A spin-off of the hit real estate reality show will be coming to Netflix in 2022.

The streaming service announced on Monday that production has begun on a new series, Selling the OC, which will follow one of the stars of the original series, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, as he opens a new office in Newport Beach, Calif. The show will feature an all-new cast, including Newport Beach real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall and more.

The series, which is sure to fill screens with even more drama and stunning homes, will be executive produced by Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset as well as other hit reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach. Filming began this fall.

Fans have actually already had a peek at the setting for the new show, as Oppenheim Group's swanky Orange County HQ was featured on archdigest.com last month.

The new building is a former bank that takes up an entire block and even features a vault! Jason admitted it was love at first site when he toured the unconventional space: "I looked inside that building and was like, I don't really care how much it costs to rent this or how much it costs to build out. This is a dream spot. I will never again be able to find a spot like this," he said.

It features glamorous pink velvet couches, an on-site gym equipped with a steam shower, and a swanky orange pool table, among other luxe amenities.

News of the spin-off comes two weeks before the long-awaited fourth season of Selling Sunset is set to drop on Netflix. PEOPLE reported last month that the hit series would officially return Wednesday, November 24, after more than a year-long hiatus.

Netflix confirmed in March that the show, which follows the glamorous and often-drama-filled lives of top real estate agents at the original Oppenheim Group office (located at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood), had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn't reveal a premiere date as Covid-19 impacted filming. A premiere date for Season 5 has still not yet been announced.

They also confirmed at the time that the whole cast would be returning, including Jason and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Netflix has since shared that two newcomers will also be joining the cast: model and frozen foods entrepreneur Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

The show's last season, Season 3, debuted on August 7, 2020. Season 2 dropped just a few months earlier, in May 2020, and the show first premiered in March 2019.

In March, PEOPLE reported that DiVello would be show running another real estate reality series on Netflix, featuring an all-Black, all-female cast of agents.

"Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast," a press release from Netflix stated. "These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate."

The series will be called Selling Tampa. There is no release date set at this time.