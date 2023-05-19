'Selling Sunset' Season 7: Everything to Know

Selling Sunset is coming back for season 7!

The new season was first announced in June 2022, as Netflix gave the series a double renewal for seasons 6 and 7.

"CONGRATS to this fun lovable crazy group! #SellingSunset has been officially renewed for seasons 6&7!" Chrishell Stause wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "Love our dysfunctional family! And THANK YOU everyone for watching and for all the love- and even to those that hate watch us, because that's half the fun of the show anyway honestly-ha! 😜😅Thank you! 😉🙏🏼♥️😘."

Though not much has been revealed about the upcoming season, a few cast members have already hinted at their future on the series.

The show's most recent season 6, which premiered on May 19, saw quite a few shakeups with the cast, including agents Christine Quinn and Maya Vander leaving the series, and season 7 could feature another big exit.

Here's everything we know so far about Selling Sunset season 7.

Which cast members are returning for Selling Sunset season 7?

New additions Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, who officially joined the series in season 6, were also confirmed for season 7 when their casting was announced in August 2022.

Though Netflix hasn't confirmed the rest of the season 7 cast, it's assumed that ​​Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith, among others, will return.

Which cast members are not returning for Selling Sunset season 7?

In March 2023, Heather Rae El Moussa teased that her future on the series is up in the air. "I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back," she told E! News. "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

When did Selling Sunset season 7 film?

During her interview with E! News in March 2023, El Moussa confirmed that filming for season 7 was already underway.

How many episodes will be in Selling Sunset season 7?

Netflix hasn't announced how many episodes the new season will have. However, if recent seasons are an indication, it will likely be between 8 and 11 episodes.

When does Selling Sunset season 7 premiere?

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for season 7, though filming is already underway.