WATCH: See the 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Trailer — Plus, the Premiere Date and More Details (Exclusive)

The agents of Selling Sunset are ready to make their return with plenty of jaw-dropping real estate and delectable office drama.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the hit docusoap will return to Netflix for season 6 on Friday, May 19, and viewers will get a front row seat to all the conflict brewing between the original agents — like Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz and Mary Fitzgerald — and its two new additions. Meanwhile, bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim watch the tension unfold as they navigate relationships of their own.

Stause kicks off the teaser trailer above by saying, "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I'm having an awakening," seemingly alluding to her relationship with partner G Flip. While the pair faced some backlash at the start of their romance, they're still going strong and the Australian musician has hinted that they'll make an appearance on season 6 beside their girlfriend.

Courtesy of Netflix

Returning agents Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith all echo similar sentiments of wanting to put their careers first, with Lazkani saying that she's been "killing it in this market" and Hernan adding that she's "building an empire."

The clip also offers a first look at the Oppenheim Group's two new agents: Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

"I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue," Young says in the teaser. Meanwhile, Tiesi — who is also a new mom to baby Legendary with Nick Cannon — explains that she's "kind of a mirror" and will match whatever energy she's given.

Courtesy of Netflix

Fitzgerald, whose husband Romain Bonnet will also return this season, references the show's former "villain" Christine Quinn, saying that she won't miss her and that "it's probably for the best she's gone." Though she's happy to have her former friend out of the picture, she does admit she's "nervous about the new dynamic."

Quinn left the Oppenheim Group after season 5 to launch her own agency and hasn't been shy about sharing her thoughts on the show since, from predicting its demise to sharing that she believes she wasn't given as many listings because she wasn't in a relationship with any of her superiors.

Adam Rose/Netflix

Meanwhile, El Moussa, who was pregnant with her first baby while filming season 6, says she's going to be a "rockstar mommy and also a rockstar business woman."

It was confirmed that season 7 for the series already started filming, however in an interview with E! News, the Flipping El Moussas star revealed she has "not been called back" to film the latest installment of the show after having her son Tristan, whom she shares with husband Tarek.

Noticeably absent from the cast list is Vanessa Villela, who appeared in seasons 4 and 5. A source told PEOPLE in June that she was "stressed" that she hadn't yet signed on for the new seasons. Now it's clear the newlywed former soap star will not be part of the show.

Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to the drama between agents, fans of the show will also get an inside look at the dynamic between Stause and Jason, who dated for less than a year in 2021, as they introduce their new partners to the mix.

Jason's girlfriend, German model Marie-Lou Nurk, will make multiple appearances on season 6 and 7 of the reality show and is pictured in newly released images from the series.

Nurk opened up to PEOPLE about what it has been like filming with her beau in an exclusive interview in March. "I'm getting more and more comfortable," she says. "First I was like, 'Oh, what is this?' I'm German. I'm not used to this entertainment scene. But now it's so easy. Now I'm just myself."

Courtesy of Netfli

Despite being happy to have his girlfriend join him for filming, Jason revealed that he's been having trouble managing the tension at his L.A. office.

"I thought that things would get easier for me in season six and seven," he told PEOPLE. "I would argue that it's been the opposite. I feel more pressure to handle some pretty difficult situations. It's been a very taxing few months."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.