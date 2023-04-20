'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything to Know

Selling Sunset is finally coming back.

Almost a year after season 5 premiered, Netflix confirmed the release date for the new season as well as the first teaser trailer in April 2023.

While the new season will include several new faces, some big names won't be returning this time around, including Christine Quinn, who has been vocal about her exit from Oppenheim Group in recent months.

In a recent guest spot on Savannah Chrisley's podcast Unlocked, Quinn opened up about her time on the show, including how she was often portrayed as the villain on the series. "I was on my own island," Quinn said. "It was very unfair. It was disgusting, it was vile."

That being said, the new season still promises to have just as much drama, both pertaining to real estate and the cast's personal relationships.

From who is expected to return to when the release date is, here's everything to know about Selling Sunset season 6.

Which cast members are returning for Selling Sunset season 6?

Adam Rose/Netflix

Agents Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith are slated to return for the new season, while bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim will also be back.

Which cast members are not returning for Selling Sunset season 6?

JC Olivera/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Christine Quinn and Maya Vander would not continue their roles on the series.

Quinn, often portrayed as the series villain, told PEOPLE exclusively in May 2022 that she left the Oppenheim Group amid the April 2022 launch of her and her husband Christian Dumontet's crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

Vander also confirmed she would not be returning after launching her own real estate group in Miami under rival agency Compass.

Additionally, the recent cast list for season 6 confirms Vanessa Villela, who appeared in seasons 4 and 5, will not be returning. A source told PEOPLE in June 2022 that the star had not yet signed on with Netflix for the upcoming sixth and seventh seasons.

"Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show. She'd like to come back and she'd love to showcase her wedding, but she's heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in," the source said.

Who is joining the cast of Selling Sunset season 6?

courtesy netflix

While several notable names are leaving the show, new faces are taking their place, including Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Young, a longtime member of the Oppenheim group and close friend to Selling Sunset stars like Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, "has been the longest standing and top producing realtor at the brokerage with $100M in sales," per Netflix. In fact, she was originally supposed to be part of Selling Sunset season 1.

"Originally, I was a part of the main cast," Young told PEOPLE in August 2022. "Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world."

Meanwhile, Tiesi is new to the real estate scene but is no stranger to the entertainment industry, having grown up in the modeling and acting industry in Los Angeles. The mother of Legendary Love, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, told PEOPLE she is excited for the new opportunity.

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career," Tiesi said. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, It's time to be a big girl!"

Who else will be featured on Selling Sunset season 6?

Courtesy of Netfli

A handful of people's partners will also be part of the cast this season. Fitzgerald's husband Romain Bonnet will be back, while Jason's girlfriend, German model Marie-Lou Nurk, will make multiple appearances on season 6. Stause's partner G Flip has also hinted that they'll make an appearance on season 6 beside their girlfriend.

How many episodes will be in Selling Sunset season 6?

The upcoming season will have 11 episodes in total.

Is there a trailer for Selling Sunset season 6?

Netflix shared the first look at the new season in April 2023 as they released the date announcement for season 6. Just like in past seasons, the clip teases even more real estate and personal drama on the horizon.

Stause kicks off the teaser trailer above by saying, "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I'm having an awakening," seemingly alluding to her relationship with partner G Flip.

The clip also offers a first look at the Oppenheim Group's two new agents and their interactions with the returning cast members.

When does Selling Sunset season 6 premiere?

Selling Sunset season 6 is slated to hit Netflix on May 19, 2023.

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 7?

Courtesy of Netflix

Look forward to even more real estate drama as Selling Sunset has already been renewed for another season. Netflix confirmed the show's sixth and seventh seasons in June 2022, noting that production on the new seasons was slated to begin that summer.

While a release date for season 7 has not been announced yet, we already know a few cast members who will be returning (and some that might not). New additions Young and Tiesi were confirmed for seasons 6 and 7 when their casting was announced in August 2022.

Meanwhile, El Moussa previously teased that she might not be back for season 7. "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back," she told E! News in March 2023. "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."