All of 'Selling Sunset' Season 6's Biggest Bombshells — from Tear-Filled Showdowns to Heated Rivalries

This story contains spoilers for season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset is officially back — and the drama is juicier than ever!

The long-awaited sixth season of the Netflix real estate reality show premiered Friday and introduced fans to two new cast members, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. The newcomers found friends — and enemies — among the returning stars: Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

While new alliances were formed, so were heated rivalries — many of which ended in tears, backstabbing and intense showdowns. Keep reading to dive into all the biggest bombshells from the O Group agents in season 6.

courtesy netflix

Newcomer Nicole Young Makes an Early Enemy of Chrishell Stause

Early on in episode 2, Young, a longtime Oppenheim Group agent who joined the show this season, makes it clear that she thinks Stause will do anything to "benefit her image" and that they have never been close. She reveals more about their simmering feud during a conversation with Fitzgerald later in the episode, saying Stause took credit for two listings she sold on her own three years ago and claims their boss Jason let Stause get away with it. Both Stause and Young have dated the Oppenheim Group president.

The plot thickens when Young and Stause go head to head at Lazkani's broker's open in episode 3. Stause calls Young a "b—h" and Young claps back saying Stause has a "victim mentality." After the showdown, Stause called out Young on her Instagram Story saying she's "fake" and that she just wants her "15 mins" of fame.

Later in the season, the agents take a girls trip to Palm Springs to try and resolve their issues, but the feud between the two ends up hitting its boiling point. Stause accuses Nicole of being a "crackhead" and doing drugs in front of all the agents, which leads to Young taking a drug test to prove everyone wrong.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani Takes Shots at Bre Tiesi's Family

Lazkani finds herself in hot water after she's caught gossiping about Tiesi's "open" relationship with Nick Cannon — with whom she shares her 11-month-old son, Legendary Love.

"I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting," Lazkani says in episode 4. She then calls Cannon a "master manipulator" and says that "creating multiple broken homes is disgusting" after Tiesi finds out Cannon had another baby with LaNisha Cole without telling her.

Later in episode 8, when the agents are at dinner in Palm Springs, Tiesi calls out Lazkani for talking about her family behind her back after hearing about it from El Moussa. The two get into a heated argument and Tiesi storms out with El Moussa.

When El Moussa asks if Tiesi thinks she can ever have a friendship with Lazkani, she answers: "No, I'm done. B—h bye."

Adam Rose/Netflix

Friendly Exes Mary Fitzgerald Jason Oppenheim Fall Out

After Jason introduces his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, to the agents in episode 3, he reveals to Fitzgerald that the two are embarking on a three-week vacation in Europe, leaving Fitzgerald to run the office and oversee his ongoing penthouse construction project.

When he returns in episode 6, he's upset with Fitzgerald over the little progress that was completed on the project, causing her to break down from the stress.

"There's been so much going on. I'm doing my best. I'm trying to help you so you can be off in Europe for weeks and weeks and weeks," she says.

She then asks him to help resolve the tension between Young and Stause, which he refuses to do, telling her, "you're handling it" and that he doesn't want to get between two of his ex-girlfriends.

"This is my worst nightmare," Fitzgerald says. "You're a d—k."

Netflix

Amanza Smith Faces a Scary Medical Mystery

During a conversation with Fitzgerald in episode 10, returning agent Smith reveals she's been having issues with her health.

She shares that she went to the doctor for a checkup and was advised to get an ultrasound done. "When they did the ultrasound," she says, "my uterus on the screen looked… It doesn't look good."

Beginning to get emotional, she adds, "There's a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it's not."

Fitzgerald asks, "Cancer?" to which Smith nods with tears in her eyes. The show doesn't reveal the results of Smith's medical tests.

Netflix

Heather El Moussa Gets in the Middle of a Major Feud

Tensions especially rise in the season finale when El Moussa confronts Lazkani for accusing her of stirring the pot when it came to Lazkani's opinions about Tiesi's relationship with Nick Cannon.

"Don't be two-faced when you're upset," she tells Lazkani. "You're being two-faced. You talked to Chrishell, Amanza, Emma."

Lazkani then tells El Moussa that she's being unfair for arguing with her about "a feeling" she has and that she thought the two were closer than that. The pair continue to go at it when Lazkani admits she has an issue with El Moussa getting involved in the first place, saying it "added fuel to the fire." El Moussa then leaves after saying, "I don't want this to continue. I want this to end here and be done."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.