Selling Sunset Season 5 Trailer Teases Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Romance: 'I'm in Love'

Selling Sunset is back and more dramatic than ever!

The season 5 trailer starts out with Chrishell and Jason vacationing in Greece, with Jason saying he's "in love." The clip then cuts to the Days of Our Lives actress saying, "I think it's going well," while talking about her relationship with her boss.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

While some Oppenheim Group realtors are all for their budding romance – like Mary, who says, "I would love it if Jason and Chrishell got married" – some Selling Sunset stars aren't too pleased with their relationship.

Additionally, the trailer introduces newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, who recently sat down with PEOPLE to chat all about the upcoming season.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," the British-Nigerian luxury realtor told PEOPLE exclusively. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility," she continued. "This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

While the season 5 trailer features a lot of buzz about Jason and Chrishell's romance – which PEOPLE confirmed in July last year – the couple's relationship came to an end five months later.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

He added that the pair "have different wants regarding a family," but they "continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

"Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me," he concluded.