Selling Sunset Is Back! Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Long-Awaited Season 4

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is finally coming to Netflix — and soon!

After a long hiatus, the hit real estate reality series will officially return Wednesday, November 24, the streaming service announced Wednesday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Netflix confirmed in March that the show, which followers the glamorous and often-drama-filled lives of top real estate agents at L.A.'s The Oppenheim Group, had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn't reveal a premiere date as Covid-19 impacted filming.

The news came seven months after the show's last season, Season 3, debuted on August 7, 2020. Season 2 of the show dropped just a few months earlier in May 2020. The show first premiered in March 2019.

They also confirmed at the time that the whole cast would be returning, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Emma Hernan Credit: Emma Hernan/Instagram

Netflix has since shared that two newcomers will also be joining the cast: model and frozen foods entrepreneur Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

A lot has changed for the cast since fans last caught up with them on Season 3.

Stause and Jason revealed they're in a relationship while on vacation in Italy this summer. In July, Jason, 44, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group told PEOPLE, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Christine Quinn welcomed a healthy baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, with husband Christian Richard. "Baby C," as the new parents call their son, was born via emergency C-section on May 15.

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," Quinn, 31, told PEOPLE at the time. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

christine quinn Credit: christine quinn/ instagram

"We were originally going to get married in Cabo, Mexico, because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it," El Moussa, 40, told PEOPLE of their original plan in September. But he says, "We had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we're concerned about our parents who have some health issues. So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one." He revealed on Instagram on Monday that the wedding is this week.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Michael Tran/Getty

Amanza Smith Credit: Amanza Smith/ instagram

"I'm relieved that this long process is over. It's been incredibly hard on me and especially the children," Smith told PEOPLE in a statement. "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."