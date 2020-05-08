Selling Sunset Is Returning to Netflix: See the Official Season 2 Trailer!

Selling Sunset is back!

The second season of the reality series will begin streaming on Netflix on May 22 — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the season two trailer (above).

Created by The Hills developer Adam DiVello, the soapy real estate series (think Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles-meets-Vanderpump Rules) follows the professional and personal lives of the glam real estate agents from West Hollywood firm The Oppenheim Group: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim return for season two, while newcomer Amanza Smith joins the crew.

From the teaser, the show seemingly picks right back up where season one left off: Million-dollar commissions are still at stake — and it appears Stause and Quinn are still at odds.

"I have a new man, I have a new ring, and I'm ready to dominate the market. But I'm not gonna lie... They say there are too many cooks in the kitchen — there are too many b---hes in this office!" Quinn, who secretly married businessman Christian Richard in December, quips in the clip.

Quinn isn't the only star who's gone through some major life changes since the cameras stopped rolling on season one.

Stause is currently going through a divorce after husband Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce in December. Young is now dating Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa (they actually just moved in together!). And per the trailer, Fitzgerald and her boyfriend, Romain Bonnet, are moving forward with their wedding plans.

Selling Sunset season two — which will consist of eight half-hour episodes — will be available to stream on Netflix on May 22.