WATCH: Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley Split Steals the Show in Selling Sunset Season 3 Trailer

Selling Sunset season three promises a shocking divorce, a fairytale wedding, and, of course, plenty of ostentatious new Hollywood real estate for the show’s leading ladies.

Stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim all return for the third round of the soapy Netflix series, which will be available to stream August 7.

In the trailer above, the rift between former best friends Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn grows, with Quinn accusing Fitzgerald of receiving the best listings due to “favoritism” from broker Jason Oppenheim, whom Fitzgerald used to date. (Fitzgerald married husband Romain Bonnet in October 2019, and the event was filmed for the finale of Selling Sunset's second season.)

“I never start the drama — I just finish it,” Quinn proclaims in the clip, which dropped Friday, admitting that she has become “preoccupied” by planning her own wedding to businessman Christian Richard.

Quinn’s over-the-top "I do's" will be featured in season three. The entire cast attended the “winter wonderland with a wicked twist”-themed nuptials, which took place in December 2019.

Stause and Hartley split in November 2019 after two years of marriage, and Stause tells Fitzgerald in the trailer that Hartley “blindsided her.” Stause deals with the devastating heartbreak throughout the season, with her castmates by her side.

Quinn, with whom she has long had a tense relationship, appears to be a little less sympathetic, saying, “I really want to be excited for my wedding, but obviously it’s overshadowed by Chrishell’s divorce.”

Stause is later seen storming out of Quinn’s wedding reception. “I don’t want to do this anymore,” she says, before admitting, “The crazy way this went down… people want answers. I want answers.”

The season also continues to follow the drama between Young and her co-workers as they share their opinions on her whirlwind romance with HGTV personality Tarek El Moussa. The pair moved in together just a week after their first date, and Young quickly became a part of the lives of his two children with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead.

“I can’t help that people are interested in Tarek and my life,” Young says at one point in the trailer, as Quinn and Potratz smirk at each other. “I’m not doing this anymore, you guys are making fun of me,” Young adds as she walks out.

Young and El Moussa celebrated their one-year anniversary on Wednesday.