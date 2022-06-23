Selling Sunset Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 on Netflix; Production Slated to Begin This Summer
Netflix is doubling down on Selling Sunset.
The Emmy-nominated docusoap has been renewed for two more seasons, the streaming service announced on Thursday, teasing even more drama and high-priced Los Angeles properties coming down the line.
Selling Sunset pulls back the curtain of the cutthroat L.A. real estate market, following a group of female relators working at the Oppenheim Group, which bills itself as the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.
Production on the new seasons is slated to begin this summer, according to Netflix.
No casting has been announced, so questions about Christine Quinn's future remain uncertain. Often portrayed as the series villain, Quinn told PEOPLE exclusively in May that she left the Oppenheim Group amid the April launch of her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.
"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."
RELATED: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Was Not Invited to MTV Movie & TV Awards UNSCRIPTED: Source
Quinn also missed the season 5 reunion. "Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group," boss Jason Oppenheim said on the episode. She was later uninvited by Netflix to the MTV Movie & TV Awards UNSCRIPTED, despite being nominated alongside Chrishell Stause in the best fight category.
In addition to Selling Sunset's renewal, Netflix also announced its slate of real estate and home reno shows.
The previously announced Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC will premiere Aug. 24, while season 3 of Dream Home Makeover — starring Studio McGee owners Syd and Shea McGee — will debut on July 27.
RELATED: Selling the OC Stars Get into Heated Argument Over Rumor in New Season's Dramatic First Look
Other highlights include Instant Dream Home, a "part renovation show and part heist movie" that features a group of designers and carpenters transforming families' homes in just one day. Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks hosts.
There's also Buying Beverly Hills, which follows the agents and clients within The Agency — the Beverly Hills real estate company owned by Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Their daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, are among the stars.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Premiering July 8 is How To Build a Sex Room, in which interior designer Melanie Rose creates stylish spaces for couples looking to add more spice in the bedroom. And on Sept. 21, Designing Miami debuts, following husband and wife designers Eilyn and Ray Jimenez as they make South Florida chicer one house at a time
Finally, coming this fall is Buy My House. The series, hosted by Nina Parker, is seemingly a spin on the Shark Tank model, in which homeowners from across the country try to sell their properties to one of four real-estate tycoons: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster.
"Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart pounding negotiations with the tycoons," Netflix said in their release, of the series.