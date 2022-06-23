Netflix on Thursday announced Selling Sunset's renewal alongside a new slate of real estate and home reno shows, including one starring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Mauricio Umansky

Selling Sunset Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 on Netflix; Production Slated to Begin This Summer

Netflix is doubling down on Selling Sunset.

The Emmy-nominated docusoap has been renewed for two more seasons, the streaming service announced on Thursday, teasing even more drama and high-priced Los Angeles properties coming down the line.

Selling Sunset pulls back the curtain of the cutthroat L.A. real estate market, following a group of female relators working at the Oppenheim Group, which bills itself as the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Production on the new seasons is slated to begin this summer, according to Netflix.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Selling Sunset Christine Quinn Credit: Netflix

Quinn also missed the season 5 reunion. "Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group," boss Jason Oppenheim said on the episode. She was later uninvited by Netflix to the MTV Movie & TV Awards UNSCRIPTED, despite being nominated alongside Chrishell Stause in the best fight category.

In addition to Selling Sunset's renewal, Netflix also announced its slate of real estate and home reno shows.

The previously announced Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC will premiere Aug. 24, while season 3 of Dream Home Makeover — starring Studio McGee owners Syd and Shea McGee — will debut on July 27.

Other highlights include Instant Dream Home, a "part renovation show and part heist movie" that features a group of designers and carpenters transforming families' homes in just one day. Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks hosts.

There's also Buying Beverly Hills, which follows the agents and clients within The Agency — the Beverly Hills real estate company owned by Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Their daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, are among the stars.

Premiere Of Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" - Arrivals Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Premiering July 8 is How To Build a Sex Room, in which interior designer Melanie Rose creates stylish spaces for couples looking to add more spice in the bedroom. And on Sept. 21, Designing Miami debuts, following husband and wife designers Eilyn and Ray Jimenez as they make South Florida chicer one house at a time

Finally, coming this fall is Buy My House. The series, hosted by Nina Parker, is seemingly a spin on the Shark Tank model, in which homeowners from across the country try to sell their properties to one of four real-estate tycoons: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster.