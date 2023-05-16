'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Nicole Young Admits Life in the Public Eye 'Scares' Her: 'It Feels Surreal' (Exclusive)

The Netflix show’s newest cast member spoke with PEOPLE about how she’s feeling ahead of the season 6 premiere

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 16, 2023 05:06 PM
Nicole Young Life in the Public Eye / Selling Sunset
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty

Nicole Young is opening up about life in the spotlight.

The luxury realtor will officially make her Selling Sunset debut this Friday alongside fellow newcomer, Bre Tiesi, in season 6. While Young has been an agent at the Oppenheim Group for over a decade now — and has made numerous cameos on the show — she admits to feeling "nervous" about how her life might change after the premiere.

"That's something I can't even fathom right now," she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I'll be honest, that scares me a little bit."

She continues: "I'm excited. I'm nervous. It's felt like something that has been coming for so long that it almost feels a bit surreal that it's just a couple of days away. So I'm really excited to see what viewers think and how everyone takes it."

While she's made a few changes to her daily routine with filming and attending "some fun events sprinkled in," she adds that she's still "doing business every day" and life continues to feel "normal" at the moment.

selling sunset season 6
courtesy netflix

Young tells PEOPLE that her years of experience as an agent at the Oppenheim Group has helped her adjust to life in the spotlight.

"Going into a situation where I've been at the Oppenheim Group for 10 years, and these are people that I've worked with for years, definitely helped ease me into it," she says.

Along with already being close friends with agents Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald, who is also vice president of the brokerage, she's known the Oppenheim Group's founder and president, Jason Oppenheim, for 15 years.

"I met [Jason] the very first year he was in real estate," she recalls. "I've always been very interested in real estate and just fascinated by it, so I just took the opportunity to shadow him whenever I could."

Nicole and Brandon Young Selling Sunset
Nicole Young/instagram

Young was originally supposed to be part of the season 1 cast for the hit Netflix show, but ended up declining the offer after getting "cold feet." This time around, she has her husband Brandon to thank for encouraging her to join the cast full time.

"He was actually the one who pushed me to finally do it and accept this time," she adds. "So I give him the credit for me being on the show. He's always supportive."

Nicole Young Life in the Public Eye / Selling Sunset
Nicole Young/instagram

Alluding to some of the drama to come this season, the realtor says that her husband has been by side during the whole process.

"Coming home and having that rock that I can rely on has just made this experience a lot more positive for me and easier to handle some of the ups and downs," she says.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Adam Rose/Netflix

Along with Tiesi, Smith, Fitzgerald and Oppenheim, Young will be joined by returning agents Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz and Jason's twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, in the upcoming season. Former cast members Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela will not be returning.

Despite the season 6 trailer teasing some tension between Young and Stause, the newcomer tells PEOPLE that she can't wait for fans to see "all the strong personalities and professional women" in the office.

"I'm just excited for them to get to know Bre and I," she says. "And to get to know the new dynamic — how the Oppenheim Group navigates life inside the office, outside the office and the overall ebbs and flows of the real estate market."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.

