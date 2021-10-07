Selling Sunset Newcomer Emma Hernan Says Cast Has 'Warned' Her About Bullies: 'Super Protective'

"I've seen a lot of the girls struggle with the feedback and criticism they've gotten," the model turned Oppenheim Group realtor tells PEOPLE of her friends and castmates

Negative criticism can come with the territory as a reality TV star — but Selling Sunset's newest leading lady, Emma Hernan, feels ready to handle it thanks to her castmates.

The model turned realtor, 30, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's been preparing for life in the spotlight, admitting that she's "a little nervous" about dealing with online hate once Season 4 of the hit Netflix show airs this fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though she only stepped in front of the cameras for the first time recently, the Massachusetts native has been working at the Oppenheim Group for several years now, so she has a great personal relationship with most of the cast.

That means she's also seen how social media bullies have affected her friends and coworkers — including Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim — since the show debuted in 2019.

Emma Hernan Credit: Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

"I think it's really difficult in general for any person to kind of see negative criticism come at you. But of course, as a woman, even more so," she says. "I've seen a lot of the girls struggle with the feedback and criticism they've gotten."

Still, Hernan feels her friends in the office have "overcome it really well," learning as they go every season and choosing not to seek out comments on social media posts anymore.

"They've warned me, and they're super protective of me, which I love," Hernan says. "They're like, 'Don't read the comments. They might not always be the best.'"

Emma Hernan Credit: Emma Hernan/Instagram

Despite the hate that bullies may choose to spew, the entrepreneur (she founded Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food company) says she's more excited than she is nervous for the new season of the show to air.

"It's been really inspiring for me when I'm out and about with [the cast] and people will come up and say, 'You inspire me,' and things like that — that's why I want to do it," Hernan says of being a part of the series. "So that I can inspire young people the same way that a lot of my coworkers do as well."

"I'm excited to open up my life, and share with everybody who I am as a person," she adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Is 'Super Excited' for Vanessa Villela & Emma Hernan to Join Selling Sunset

Emma Hernan Credit: Emma Hernan/Instagram

The up-and-coming star promises that Season 4 of Selling Sunset will be one of the juiciest ones yet.