Selling Sunset Newbie Chelsea Lazkani Raves About 'Great Relationship' with Costar Christine Quinn

"I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships," Chelsea Lazkani tells PEOPLE exclusively of her friendship with her sometimes-controversial costar

Chelsea Lazkani is already forging strong friendships within the Oppenheim Group crew.

The Selling Sunset newcomer, who joined the luxury real estate company last year, was announced as an official cast member on the Netflix show's fifth season on Tuesday.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively, Lazkani reveals she "did not" have a prior bond to the Oppenheim women — but she's since gotten closer to some ladies, in particular.

"I just adore Christine. We have such a great relationship," the mother of two says of the agent who is often portrayed as the series' villain.

Lazkani's comments on her castmates come after the show's fourth season featured Quinn's ongoing feud with Stause, Fitzgerald and El Moussa. The tension only worsened with the arrival of Hernan, who previously dated Quinn's ex.

Quinn, in fact, has claimed that the pair's mutual ex cheated on her with Hernan, but Hernan and Fitzgerald have declared that the allegations aren't true.

Asked whether she got caught up in the season-long fight, Lazkai says: "No, no, no."

In fact, she's made friends on both sides of the feud.

"Emma and I have a very special connection. I think the world of Chrishell," she continues. "To be honest with you, I just have a budding relationship with all the girls. I'm still getting to know some of them, but I didn't know them before the show."

Addressing her first impression of her new costars, Lazkani says, "Working with these ladies, who are so professional, consistent, and disciplined, I was really inspired by them."

"I'm like a lone soldier. I ebb and flow, and I don't really move at those vibrations," she adds. "I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships."

"It kind of helps me see my future trajectory by being around so many successful women," she adds. "It helps materialize the fact that I can be selling $20 million, $30 million, $40 million homes, seeing other women in close proximity to me doing it."