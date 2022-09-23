'Selling Sunset' Alum Maya Vander Teases 'Drama Behind the Scenes' on Season 6: 'I Know Everything'

Despite departing from Netflix's Selling Sunset at the end of season 5, Maya Vander is still in the know about what's going on when the camera's are rolling for the upcoming seasons.

"I already know there is some drama behind the scenes," Vander tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with the new 1060 real estate app. "Somehow I know everything, even though I'm in Miami."

The 40-year-old was an original cast member on the series from 2019 with her fellow The Oppenheim Group agents, and says the decision to not return for the upcoming seasons wasn't easy.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

But after operating on two coasts for an extended period and enduring a difficult time in which she suffered two pregnancy losses, the mother of two decided to stay in Florida full-time to be with her family rather than continue the cross country commute to Los Angeles for filming.

"I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision," the Maya Vander Group founder said in an Instagram story. "Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful."

When it comes to what she knows about the drama for the upcoming sixth season, she says she won't spoil much, though she's excited for the new cast members.

Aisha Ali

"I can't say much," Vander explains. "I don't want to spill the beans there. Obviously, Selling Sunset is a great show. They have two new girls in the cast. I don't know Bre [Tiesi]. I exchanged messages with her. She seems nice. Nicole [Young] I've know for a very long time. I like her. She's a great agent. She's always been an agent in The O Group, and I have respect for her."

Her former co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald shared a similar hint about the upcoming seasons with PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter Power Broker Awards presented by The Society Group.

"I think a lot of people were concerned when we lost one of the dramatic agents at the office," Fitzgerald said, referring to Christine Quinn's exit from the show. "But I think everyone's going to be very, very pleasantly surprised. There has been no shortage of drama or real estate."

Added Oppenheim, "Every season I'm like, oh, we're all getting along. There's not gonna be much drama. And then the cameras start rolling, and there's drama."

NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

Even though her days on the show are over, the Israel native still keeps in touch with her former co-stars.

"I keep in touch with all of them," Vander says. "Jason — We exchange messages. I know he has a new girlfriend. I saw that. Of course, she's beautiful. I'm happy for him. I think both him and Chrishell [Stause] deserve to be happy, and they both moved on, and that's life."

Today, Vander is able to spend more time with her family while working thanks to the power of social media and the new 1060 app, which allows her to show her listings using a short video to buyers and renters worldwide right from her phone.

"It's almost like, Instagram slash TikTok, but just for real estate," Vander explains. "So it's pretty cool because you can share a lot of information, your listings, details from all the places. I think it's a great way for us agents to connect and network."

Seasons 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset do not yet have a release date. Seasons 1 through 5 are now streaming on Netflix.