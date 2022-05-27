Maya Vander starred in the first five seasons of Netflix's Selling Sunset as a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Starts Her Own Real Estate Firm in Miami: 'We're Taking Over'

Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Maya Vander is her own boss!

The Selling Sunset star, 40, announced the launch of her new real estate firm, The Maya Vander Group, on Instagram Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Introducing… The Maya Vander Group team! 👏 👏 👏 👏 So excited to continue to share this new chapter. Miami we're taking over! 🌇," Vander wrote alongside a sunny photo of her posing with three fellow real estate agents.

"We are all working hard & pushing everyday. We love and respect our clients, which is SO important in order to be successful in real estate," she added, prompting her supporters to follow her business Instagram page @themayavandergroup.

In the comments section, her Selling Sunset costar and The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim showed his support, writing, "Yes maya!!!!👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

Her fellow castmate Davina Potratz also wrote, "Proud of you 👏👏👏👏😍."

In the first five seasons of the Netflix show, fans saw Vander — who worked as a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group — split her time between Miami and Los Angeles, where the series takes place. She has been open about wanting to be in Miami full-time with her husband and their children. Vander shares son Aiden, 3, and daughter Elle, 2, with husband David Miller.

In December, the reality star said on the Domenick Nati Show podcast that she doesn't want to return to the hit series as a full-time cast member if it's renewed for a sixth season.

"I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child," said Vander, who was pregnant with her third child at the time. She later suffered a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks.

RELATED VIDEO: Christine Quinn Responds to Selling Sunset Bribe Allegation, Reveals She Left the Oppenheim Group

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Vander: "My business in Miami is really good and I want to focus on that … realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."