Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Defends Her Televised Wedding: It Was 'Absolutely Real'

A rep for Mary Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE that the star and Romain Bonnet entered into a legal union a year before their October 2019 wedding

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald is clearing the air about her dream wedding last October.

The real estate agent spoke out about her nuptials — which were documented in season 2 of the popular Netflix series — during her appearance on Thursday's episode of Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, explaining that there was nothing "fake" about there ceremony even though she and husband Romain Bonnet had a civil union in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our wedding was absolutely real," she said. "We invited all of our friends and family. We didn't tell anybody. We just signed the paper for personal reasons, and then we wanted to wait until we could have our real wedding."

"Romain's never been married before," Fitzgerald continued. "A wedding didn't mean that much to me. I was happy to just go on a beach in Bali, and I tried very hard to do that actually. No cameras, no anything, just our closest friends."

Fitzgerald added that two of her friends couldn't attend the civil union ceremony, so she "waited until we can plan and do the wedding we wanted."

"It's not that big of a deal," she explained, before addressing accusations that her televised nuptials was for show.

"They're like, ‘The show's fake, this is all fake.' We're like, 'What are you talking about? You see all of our family! How can you fake that? That was our wedding!' " Fitzgerald said. "People sign a certificate all the time before they do their actual wedding."

A representative for Fitzgerald confirmed to PEOPLE last month that the star and Bonnet had a civil union a year prior to their 2019 nuptials.

"Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," the rep said. "In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show."

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Rae Young Says She and Fiancé Tarek El Moussa Looked at Rings '3 Months' Into Dating

According to a license obtained by TMZ, the pair first legally wed on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura County Courthouse.

Fitzgerald and Bonnet tied the knot last fall in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by a number of their Selling Sunset costars.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Although the pair’s big day was featured on the reality show, the couple were hesitant to share the private moment.

"We wanted to keep it very intimate and have our families as a big focus. And you never know when we get the cast there with all the cameras, if our families were going to feel comfortable, if there was to be some dramatic fighting with the girls" Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE.

Fitzgerald and Bonnet met in 2017 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. Bonnet proposed in 2018.